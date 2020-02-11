The rapper from Nebraska confesses his murder on Freestyle on TV

%MINIFYHTML243dfa8f3d553d117b38a9fabdc6405a11% %MINIFYHTML243dfa8f3d553d117b38a9fabdc6405a12%

The rapper, who is known by the name of Lil D Man, drops some bars on him committing murder when he is arrested for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting.

Up News Info –

A rapper from Nebraska has confessed to committing a murder on television. The so-called popular artist, who is known by the name of Lil D Man, made the shocking confession during a freestyle that was captured by the camera for a local news program.

The camera was rolling when the rapper was picked up by the Marion County Police Department for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting. He was leaving a building with his hands behind his back, probably handcuffed, while an officer led him to a patrolman on hold.

%MINIFYHTML243dfa8f3d553d117b38a9fabdc6405a13% %MINIFYHTML243dfa8f3d553d117b38a9fabdc6405a14%

It was then that he dropped some bars that started with "Scream at the MPD, they caught me". MPD stands for Marion County Police Department. During freestyle, Lil D Man explained what crime he had committed that could possibly take him to jail.

%MINIFYHTML243dfa8f3d553d117b38a9fabdc6405a15% %MINIFYHTML243dfa8f3d553d117b38a9fabdc6405a16%

When he finished rapping, a journalist asked him: "Did you do it?" Looking delusional, he quickly replied: "Yes, I did." When asked why he did it, he took a moment before answering: "Self defense."

<br />

There is no information about the crime in which Lil D Man was allegedly involved. It is also unclear what evidence the police had before he was arrested, but it has facilitated the authorities to accuse him and imprison him now with his confession. captured in the video

After the video hit the web, some Internet users made fun of Lil D Man for saying it all in his freestyle. One called him "certified fool," while another wrote: "slow, a ** boy hastened to say for himself … !!"

Someone thinks "he looks so happy to move to his new home!" while another person was not convinced that Lil D Man made the confession at a sincere moment. "It seems organized, they let him say all that as soon as he has finished, he hits him like that in the car, then," said the user.