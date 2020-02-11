The rapper confesses homicide in freestyle in the news!

A popular rapper from Nebraska confessed to committing a homicide. And he confessed the possible crime, during the freestyle that was faced with the news cameras.

Here is the video that shows the rapper confess

The rapper, who calls himself Lil D Man, was arrested by the Marion County Police Department and charged with manslaughter. It is not clear what evidence they had, before he was arrested.

But after he was arrested, officers now have more evidence to use against the rapper. The rapper from Omaha freestyle for the news cameras, and confessed to having committed a homicide.

The rapper began by saying, "Scream at the MPD, they caught me." MPD stands for Marion County Police Department.

After the brief freestyle, where Lil D Man explained how he was arrested and taken to a cell, the journalist asked the rapper: "Did you do it?"

Lil D Man responds incredibly with: "Yes, I did."

The journalist then asked: "Why did you do it?"

Lil D Man then says: "Self defense."

