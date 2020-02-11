The rapper confesses homicide in freestyle in the news!

A popular rapper from Nebraska confessed to committing a homicide. And he confessed the possible crime, during the freestyle that was faced with the news cameras.

The rapper, who calls himself Lil D Man, was arrested by the Marion County Police Department and charged with manslaughter. It is not clear what evidence they had, before he was arrested.

But after he was arrested, officers now have more evidence to use against the rapper. The rapper from Omaha freestyle for the news cameras, and confessed to having committed a homicide.

