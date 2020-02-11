The radical proposal of MLB playoffs is not great. Here is a much better approach.

%MINIFYHTML2973a6a6e459018dcaf130b52dea942111% %MINIFYHTML2973a6a6e459018dcaf130b52dea942112%

The report in the New York Post that MLB is considering radical changes in the playoff setup has bothered baseball fans on the Internet since it was released last night. I hate to tell you, folks, but baseball's postseason hasn't been sacred for a long time.

In 1904, the New York Giants of the National League refused to play against the Boston American League champion because, well, the powerful Giants did not want to give the American League team, considered the weakest junior circuit, the satisfaction of competing in the big stage.

From 1905 to 1968, however, the format remained constant. The teams of AL and NL fought all summer for the supremacy of the league, then the two champions of the league met in the World Series. That felt sacred, superior in its simplicity: the two best teams played for the title.

In 1969, the playoff field expanded to four clubs. The 1981 strike debacle allowed eight teams to enter the playoffs, but somehow left out the two National League teams with the best records of the entire season, the Cardinals and the Reds. Embarrassing, not sacred. In 1995, eight playoff teams became the new normal. In 2012, the number increased to 10.

And now, according to a report in the New York Post, MLB expects to add four more teams to the mix, bringing the number of playoff teams to 14.

Sheesh If we apply this format retroactively to recent years, it means that four teams with lost records would have reached the postseason in the last six seasons. But MLB, under the direction of Commissioner Rob Manfred, clearly, and I can't emphasize this enough, doesn't care about that. Money about tradition.

Suppose the expansion of the playoffs is going to happen. The proposal would not have been submitted if the expansion of the playoffs were not on the owners' agenda (probably the expansion of MLB at some point too, although that is a completely different issue). The proposal presented in the Post is not excellent, from the perspective of baseball, and the idea that more teams would be motivated to spend more money and exchange for more players is, at best, defective.

But this idea of ​​creating a sense of reality show, where teams with the best records choose which team they will face to open the postseason? That's so ridiculous that it's hard to believe that someone who has been close to baseball people can have that idea. There are zero – repeaters, zero – baseball players who will voluntarily participate in that trick, if they are not forced to run the risk of a heavy fine.

Do you think, for example, that Brian Cashman wants to stand on a stage and say: "The Yankees choose to play against the Red Sox,quot; this round? Nah Aaron Boone? I'm sorry, not in a million years. Who wants to work all season to gain advantage in the local field just to give their opponent an extra dose of motivation on national television? That "honor,quot; will be passed on to the damn bat or to an inmate selling tickets: "Do this or get fired, boy."

Does MLB want teams to deliver roses as invitations? To turn off the torches as the end of a series? Entertainment doesn't have to be cheesy.

Here is a better MLB playoff proposal

We have a better idea for a revitalized playoff format, developed with several guiding thoughts in mind: 1. The playoffs will expand, so let's make the most of it. 2. The regular season has to mean something. 3. MLB and its television partners love drama. 4. Let more teams enter, of course, but give them a significantly more difficult path for a World Series title. Fragments of other conversations and sources have been taken over the years; If the credit is not granted correctly, that is not intentional.

So here is our idea: instead of expanding from two jokers per league to four, let's add one more in each league. I'm sorry, but if you don't win more than half of your games in a 162-game calendar, you shouldn't participate in the postseason. The format cannot allow that to happen regularly (and, yes, four times in six years it would be regularly). If MLB expands in the future, it may add a fourth team of wild cards. Until then, no.

There would be six playoff teams in each league: three division winners and three wild cards. The winners of the first two divisions, by record, would get a goodbye for the first round. Saying goodbye to the two best teams, instead of just one, gives additional importance to the regular season. Reward the best teams and create incentives to keep winning.

The first round would be double headed. Well, potential double headers. Yes. Drama.

The "worst,quot; winner of the division would be the host of the number 3 wild card team, and the number 1 winner of the wild card would be the host of the number 2 team of the wild card. If the home team wins the first game, that's it. Series finished. But if the visiting team wins the first game, a second game would be played that night (teams could replace a pitcher or two on the list), with the winner advancing.

As the wild card format is now, only one game, the most important thing is all too often which team has an elite starting pitcher performance, not which team won the home advantage in 162 games. Think of Jake Arrieta closing the 98-victory Pirates in Pittsburgh in 2015 or Kyle Freeland closing the Cubs in Chicago in the seventh inning in 2018. With the double-headed configuration, a team would need more than one pitcher to advance.

For television purposes, this would have to be a weekend event: the two double headlines of the American League would be played on a Saturday, and the double titles of the National League would be played on Sunday. October needs as many playoff games as possible, you know?

In the MLB proposal, the two best teams would be out for a long time, since the other six teams played the best series of three (and then a day trip). You reward the best teams with a break, not a long rest. In this scenario, it is exactly like the current format. One day, while wild card games occur, one day trip and then back.

For the second round, the LDS, we went from the best of five, as it is currently, to a series of the best of seven. The longest series favors the best team, right? For this round, the team with the general seed No. 1 (the best record in the league) plays the worst remaining seed.

And this local / road format would favor the best teams: 2-2-3, with no travel day between Games 2 and 3 (to help make the best seven format work). Offer the team that proved to be superior in the course of the 162-game calendar with a significant advantage, with up to five games at home: Games 1, 2, 5, 6, 7. I heard this idea from Bob Costas years ago.

The rounds of the LCS and the rounds of the World Series would remain the same, the best of seven, with a 2-3-2 format. If the wild card team has come so far against wind and tide, it is enough.

There is no perfect playoff format. Too many changes from year to year, from division to division, from league to league, to have an impeccable plan.

But this, we believe, is better than MLB is considering, and not just because we are not taking our reality show signals.