The Oscars 2020 were a failure of qualifications!

Bradley Lamb
The hype over the Oscars was short-lived this year, and according to several reports, the 2020 Oscars received the lowest television ratings in history.

According to THR, this year's show, which lasted more than three hours, averaged around 23.6 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults aged 18 to 49, well below 29.56 million and 7.7 for the ceremony of awards ceremony of 2019, which was issued two weeks later in the year.

