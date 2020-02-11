The Oscars 2020 were a failure of qualifications!

The hype over the Oscars was short-lived this year, and according to several reports, the 2020 Oscars received the lowest television ratings in history.

According to THR, this year's show, which lasted more than three hours, averaged around 23.6 million viewers and a 5.3 rating among adults aged 18 to 49, well below 29.56 million and 7.7 for the ceremony of awards ceremony of 2019, which was issued two weeks later in the year.

The Oscars dropped 20 percent year-over-year in viewers and 31 percent in the key adult advertising sales demonstration between 18 and 49 years.

One of the reasons could be typical of the #OscarsSoWhite movement. Year after year, minorities are frustrated by the little diversity that exists among the nominees, and there were very few black creators who were nominated this year.

Check out the list of Oscar ceremonies of the last two decades with a total of spectators, winner of the Best Film and host through the deadline:

2020: 23.6 million, parasite (without host)

2019: 29.6 million, Green Paper (without host)

2018: 26.5 million, The shape of water (Jimmy Kimmel)

2017: 32.9 million, Moonlight (Jimmy Kimmel)

2016: 34.4 million, Spotlight (Chris Rock)

2015: 37.3 million, Birdman (Neil Patrick Harris)

2014: 43.7 million, 12 years as a slave (Ellen DeGeneres)

2013: 40.3 million, Argo (Seth MacFarlane)

2012: 39.3 million, The Artist (Billy Crystal)

2011: 37.9 million, The King's Speech (Anne Hathaway / James Franco)

2010: 41.3 million, The Hurt Locker (Steve Martin / Alec Baldwin)

2009: 36.3 million, Slumdog Millionaire (Hugh Jackman)

2008: 32.0 million, No Country For Old Men (Jon Stewart)

2007: 40. 2 million, The Departed (Ellen DeGeneres)

2006: 38.9 million, Crash (Jon Stewart)

2005 42.1 million, Million Dollar Baby (Chris Rock)

2004: 43.5 million, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Billy Crystal)

2003: 33.0 million, Chicago (Steve Martin)

2002: 41.8 million, A Beautiful Mind (Whoopi Goldberg)

2001: 42.9 million, Gladiator (Steve Martin)