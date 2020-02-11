The oldest ruler of Kenya is divided into death, as in life

%MINIFYHTML5a416c5178ce4f104ed6bdb4842dfeba11% %MINIFYHTML5a416c5178ce4f104ed6bdb4842dfeba12%

Instead, what emerged was a one-party state with Mr. Moi at his center that demanded blind loyalty from government officials by asking them to "sing like parrots,quot; after their own melody.

During his reign, freedom of expression was restricted, ethnic violence proliferated and dissent was crushed, with many opposition figures arrested and tortured in the dreaded torture chambers of Nyayo House.

Mr. Moi's body remained in state for three days less than a kilometer away from that building.

Mukoma Wa Ngugi, son of the prominent Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong’o, said there is no reason why Kenya has not become a nation "where resources work for citizens and wealth reserves invested for future generations."

Mr. Ngugi, the author, was one of thousands who confronted Mr. Moi for criticizing his government. He was imprisoned and then forced into exile. But for years, before leaving Kenya, the family received death threats, said his son, Mr. Mukoma. His house was raided, and his brothers could not find work or obtain passports to leave the country. His father's effigies were burned on television, he said.

Although the author and his family have traveled freely back to Kenya, "I really miss me, the Mukoma who would have grown up in Kenya," said Mukoma, who is now an associate professor of English at Cornell University. Writing in an email. "In a way, we are always absent from that other life."

For some, Mr. Moi's death brought back the hectic emotions related to growing up under his government.

A 2013 report from the Kenya Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission noted that, under Mr. Moi's government, security forces killed hundreds of people, possibly thousands, in various massacres in the region with the stated objective of disarm the population and combat cattle theft.

Abdikader Ore Ahmed, a former legislator, said he and his family were affected during the Wagalla Massacre of 1984, which attacked ethnic Somalis in northeastern Kenya.