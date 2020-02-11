The nut allergy victim goes to Ryanair's crew after they continued selling Good Kinder in flight

A nut allergy victim paddled with Ryanair's cabin crew after they "refused,quot; to stop selling Kinder Buenos because they told the university allergy expert that chocolate candies don't contain enough hazelnut to trigger a allergic reaction.

Ayah Wafi, 22, had spent a spontaneous weekend in Milan last January when he saw a passenger with a Kinder Bueno on the flight back to Britain.

Although he had told the crew on boarding that he had severe nut allergies, the passenger told Wafi, a master's student at the University of Manchester, that Ryanair's staff had sold him 10.5% hazelnut chocolate.

Ms. Wafi, whose allergies are so severe that they are triggered even by the smell of nuts, accused a flight attendant to tell her that there was so little hazelnut in the Ferrero product that she would not have an allergic reaction.

Offended but not wanting to cause a scandal, she spent the last hour of her vacation nervously in search of passengers eating Good Kindergarten.

Despite her vigilance, Ms. Wafi went to the hospital after the flight to treat the hives that had exploded, which she suspects were caused by the Good.

Now he is asking Ryanair to look for experts to teach his staff "in more detail,quot; about allergies, and is urging people with severe allergies to be cautious.

Wafi of Birmingham wants the staff to be more "vigilant,quot; and even suggested that Ryanair stop selling products that contain key allergens, especially on shorter flights.

Anaphylaxis: a reaction to nuts and fish that can kill in minutes EpiPens are the most commonly used adrenaline autoinjectors to treat anaphylactic shock (stock) Anaphylaxis, also known as anaphylactic shock, is a serious and life-threatening reaction to a trigger, such as an allergy, which can kill within minutes. The reaction can often be triggered by certain foods, such as peanuts and shellfish. However, some medications, bee stings and even the latex used in condoms can also cause a life-threatening reaction. It occurs when the immune system overreacts to a trigger. Symptoms include: Feeling dizzy or faint;

Respiratory difficulties;

Wheezing;

An accelerated beat;

Cold and moist skin;

Confusion and anxiety

Collapse or lose consciousness. It is considered a medical emergency and requires immediate treatment. Insect bites are not dangerous for most victims, but a person does not necessarily have to have a pre-existing condition to be in danger. An incremental accumulation of bites can cause a person to develop an allergy, with a posterior bite that triggers the anaphylactic reaction.

She revealed that she would suffer anaphylactic shock (shortness of breath, rash or vomiting or all this) if she ever ate nuts.

"The Food Standards Agency website has a list of the main allergens and it would be nice if they didn't sell products that contained these allergens," he said.

& # 39; I told the staff that Kinder Bueno contains hazelnuts and they refused to stop selling it, telling me that the amount is so small that it wouldn't cause me an allergic reaction. I left the plane very annoyed by the way they handled it and it simply changed my mindset completely. I thought "focus on how nice the trip was."

& # 39; If they don't do what they say, how can I trust this airline?

“ I felt that (the staff member) really does not know: he has not been adequately trained to understand the seriousness because different people are affected in different ways.

& # 39; It just made me feel that she doesn't understand what allergies were.

& # 39; I just didn't want to make a fuss and go back to the cabin crew and be rude.

“ I must have touched something that had nuts or had happened to someone who was eating nuts, I don't know, but my whole body broke into hives.

I have been to the hospital and I took oral steroids and everything.

& # 39; For me, only a small amount of nuts can trigger a reaction.

"Then, the fact that they are telling me a small amount will not make you have a reaction and reject it by saying,quot; you will be fine ", it only shows how unconscious they are from what the allergy really is and the scale and seriousness of it.

Ms. Wafi added: & # 39; I would like an apology. For me it is affecting the quality of life of people and is something that is causing a lot of anxiety and unnecessary stress & # 39; & # 39 ;.

A Ryanair spokesman told MailOnline that: “ Customers with nut allergies are asked to inform the cabin crew when boarding the flight and then a public address is made informing other customers and advising that they will not be sold On board products containing nuts.

"While other customers are asked not to open peanut products on board, Ryanair cannot guarantee a plane without peanuts."