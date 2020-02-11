The Nipsey Hussle documentary will arrive on Netflix with Ava DuVernay as director

It was announced this week that a new full-length documentary about the life and death of Nipsey Hussle will arrive on Netflix, and Emmy-winning director Ava DuVernay will direct the project.

According to Deadline, the film will be a co-production between the company of DuVernay Array Now and Marathon Films by Nipsey Hussle. The agreement was the result of a bidding war that is believed to have exceeded the $ 10 million mark.

The document will focus on the life, work and activism of Nipsey Hussle. https://t.co/LQHGuU3Bo2 – ESSENCE (@Essence) February 11, 2020

Both Apple and Amazon were in the race to add the document to their respective streaming platforms, but in the end it was Netflix who won.

DuVernay is best known for her work in When they see us, a wrinkle in time, Y Selma. According to reports, Nipsey's estate approached her and asked her to direct the film. She seemed to confirm the news that she would direct the project by tweeting a checkered flag emoji to symbolize "the marathon continues."

Nipsey fans are familiar with the phrase, as it has often been used to keep his memory alive after the 33-year-old man was shot dead outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Marathon Clothing Company, on 31 March 2019.

At the Grammys in January, DuVernay presented a commemorative performance in honor of Nipsey by John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG. The group of artists performed the Hussle song. Higher.

"Tonight we celebrate the lasting memory of an artist and a leader who made brave and brilliant advances to unite this community here in Los Angeles and around the world," said DuVernay.

Netflix wins the bidding war for the documentary Nipsey Hussle by Ava Duvernay https://t.co/UKd1SA0KqS pic.twitter.com/r5fBnDMxHi – BlackAmericaWeb.com (@BlackAmericaWeb) February 11, 2020

The rapper, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, posthumously won his first Grammy the same night in the category of Best Rap Performance. Won by Racks in the middle, which also featured Hit-Boy and Roddy Ricch. Hussle's song Higher He also won the Best Rap / Sung Performance category.

Nipsey Hussle is survived by her long-time girlfriend, actress Lauren London, her three-year-old son Kross Ermias and her 11-year-old daughter Emani from a previous relationship. On New Year's Eve, London posted a tribute to her late boyfriend on Instagram. She wrote that 2019 changed the rest of her life and her existence changed.

Lauren London says that half of her is in heaven, and the other half is here to pick up and continue. "Long live the ermias," London wrote.

The new anthology series of Ava DuVernay Caress the day opens on Tuesday February 11 in OWN.



