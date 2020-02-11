The new technology aims to reduce violations of the school bus stop – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa0e2a47cd23bea407ad79cb5bc71cdd611% %MINIFYHTMLa0e2a47cd23bea407ad79cb5bc71cdd612%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Wisconsin community mourns after a van tried to pass a school bus stopped on the right side, beating and killing a six-year-old student.

Unfortunately, violations of the school bus stop are not uncommon. In 2019, there were 1,174 stop-arm violations in Minnesota.

Recently, there have been at least 1,000 violations every year.

"I had to jump out of the way and hit the girl," said Lonnie East, Edina's resident.

Last month, an Edina high school student was beaten while trying to get on her bus.

"A vehicle that was also heading south also drove the school bus on the right side partially up on the sidewalk here and hit that student," Edina's police sergeant. Aaron White said.

This fall, a group decided to try something new to end the stop-arm violations that involved the installation of these small lights.

"When vehicles approach the bus, and when these lights are on, they explode," said Chelaine Crego, manager of the American Student Transportation Terminal.

Twelve buses of the American Student Transportation fleet are now equipped with six additional LED lights per bus that are at eye level for most drivers.

Crego says that since the lights were installed, the infractions of the detention arm are low. However, Crego says that many drivers still don't understand the law.

"There are some vehicles that will stop as a stop sign and then continue, they don't even understand that there could be a student crossing in front of that bus," Crego said.

Minnesota law requires drivers to stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that shows flashing red lights or a stop arm, that is when they approach from the back or front of the bus on undivided roads.

The fine for not doing so is $ 500.

More reminders from the Department of Public Safety:

State stop-arm violations

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1,240 1,153 1,120 1,076 1,174

State law requires that all vehicles stop on school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the crossing arm fully extended.

Drivers may face criminal charges for passing a school bus to the right, passing when a child is off the bus or injuring or killing a child.

Motorists

Motorists should reduce speed, pay attention and anticipate school children and buses, especially in neighborhoods and school areas.

The best way to be aware of your surroundings at all times is to keep distractions away.

Students