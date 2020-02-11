The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency wants fishermen to be lead free to help rascals – Up News Info

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is launching a new program to encourage fishermen to switch to lead-free fishing equipment as a way to save the state bird, the loon.

The campaign was created with money from the federal government's agreement with BP on the Deepwater Horizon 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, local media reported.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service UU. He awarded the Minnesota agencies more than $ 6 million of the agreement to help keep his rascal population after investigators found traces of oil and chemicals used to disperse the spill in the feathers, eggs and blood of birds in Minnesota

Around $ 1.2 million will go to the public awareness campaign called "Get the Lead Out,quot; in the next three years.

But state Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, a Republican from Alexandria, chairman of the Minnesota Senate Environment and Natural Resources Finance Committee, has temporarily delayed funding so his committee can hold a hearing on the program. Wait for approval soon.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is moving forward. He has already published a website that lists more than three dozen companies where fishermen can find lead-free fishing equipment that won't harm the lions.

While some states have total or partial bans on the use of leads and templates, the Minnesota lead-free campaign is voluntary.

Carrol Henderson, who retired from the state Department of Natural Resources in 2018, led a seven-year study that found that BP oil spills affected Minnesota rascals. He says that rascals are especially susceptible to lead poisoning because they swallow pebbles at the bottom of the lakes to help them grind their food.

"When they accidentally pick up a lead jig or a plumb from the bottom, all that is needed is a split shot or a jig to kill the rascal from lead poisoning," Henderson said.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency estimates that lead poisoning causes about 14% of rascal deaths in the state.

"It's something that is totally avoidable if people simply learn to buy non-toxic templates and leads," Henderson said, pointing out several lead-free alternatives made of materials such as tin, steel, bismuth or tungsten.

