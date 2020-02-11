The Minnesota divided government experiment will receive a new test – Up News Info

Approving a package of loans for public works will be the main job of the Minnesota Legislature, as it meets on Tuesday for the 2020 session, an important test of the divided government to see if both parties can cooperate for the second consecutive year.

Minnesota is the only state at the time when Democrats control one chamber of the Legislature and Republicans control the other. The setup worked under the new Democratic governor Tim Walz last year when the Legislature accomplished its main task of approving a balanced budget, even though lawmakers needed an additional day to finish the job.

"We were able to run the government," Walz said in a forum prior to the session with legislative leaders last week. "We strongly debated and differed on issues that were our core values, but we managed to do those things."

The great bipartisan challenge of this session is that the constitution of the state requires that bond bills pass to each chamber with a majority of 60%. Neither the Democratic majority of the House of Representatives nor the Senate have enough votes to do so on their own. At least six House Republicans and at least six Senate Democrats must vote yes.

“The fact is that I need six of them to accompany me in one way or another. And I'm working right now, "the governor joked.

Walz is promoting its $ 2 billion bond proposal as a "Plan for local jobs and projects," which focuses on affordable housing, water quality, higher education, public safety and asset preservation. House Democrats and Senate Republicans have not yet published their wish lists. But House Democrats propose about $ 3.5 billion in projects, while Senate Republicans prefer less than $ 1 billion.

The Democratic president of the House of Representatives, Melissa Hortman, said on the forum that she was "really hopeful,quot; because the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Kurt Daudt, has indicated the opening to a bond bill that exceeds the $ 1 billion, depending on the projects that are included, instead of establishing an arbitrary limit. Hortman said she and Daudt had already had a good discussion about the bonding.

Senate Republican majority leader Paul Gazelka said he and Hortman plan to bring experts from the National Conference of State Legislatures to teach lawmakers a class on negotiations, hoping to avoid impasse at the critical moment.

But there is no constitutional mandate that the 2020 session approve something before the deadline for postponement of May 18. A bond bill is optional, and so is everything else in this session. If legislators cannot agree on how to spend the state budget surplus of $ 1.3 billion, for example, the money can be left in the state bank accounts.

House Democrats and Senate Republicans plan to push full lists of bills that will not go to the other chamber but that could become meeting points for the 2020 election campaign. It is likely that some of the biggest clashes in the arms control proposals backed by House Democrats that Senate Republicans have already rejected.

"I think we can find something in common, but if we focus on the far right or the far left, none of that will happen," Gazelka said in a comment that specifically referred to weapons but could be applied to a wide range of proposals that highlight the partisan divisions of the Legislature.

Hortman said in an interview earlier this month that he expects both houses to pass bills that reflect their conflicting priorities, and point it out to voters. She said she doesn't consider it unproductive.

"There will be areas where we work together and we will try to find common ground to do things for the state of Minnesota, but there will also be an equally important job where we will communicate with the people of Minnesota in which direction we believe the state should go." said the speaker.

