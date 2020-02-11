Home Local News The Minnesota 2020 legislative session will begin on Tuesday – Up News...

The Minnesota 2020 legislative session will begin on Tuesday – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The Minnesota 2020 legislative session will begin on Tuesday - WCCO
%MINIFYHTML13747803f96734c965d26af136deeba011% %MINIFYHTML13747803f96734c965d26af136deeba012%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The 2020 Minnesota legislative session is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

The highest priority will be to approve a public works loan package or a bail bill. Lawmakers must also decide what to do with a surplus of $ 1.3 billion.

%MINIFYHTML13747803f96734c965d26af136deeba013%%MINIFYHTML13747803f96734c965d26af136deeba014%

Decisions on how to move forward are expected to take time, since Minnesota is the only state in the nation with a divided government.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©