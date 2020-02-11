The Minnesota 2020 legislative session will begin on Tuesday – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML13747803f96734c965d26af136deeba011% %MINIFYHTML13747803f96734c965d26af136deeba012%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The 2020 Minnesota legislative session is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
The highest priority will be to approve a public works loan package or a bail bill. Lawmakers must also decide what to do with a surplus of $ 1.3 billion.
Decisions on how to move forward are expected to take time, since Minnesota is the only state in the nation with a divided government.