The mass deportation flight from the central office takes off to Jamaica as scheduled

The Interior Ministry has deported Jamaican criminals convicted despite a last-minute legal challenge.

Plans to expel detainees, convicted of crimes such as involuntary manslaughter and rape, appeared to have been blocked by a final court order last night.

However, it is believed that the flight took off as planned at 6.30 am today, leading to an unknown number of convicts from two detention centers near Heathrow.

Last night, a judge of the Court of Appeals ordered the government not to deport many of those who were scheduled to be removed amid concerns about their lack of access to legal advice.

An urgent request argued that some of the detainees at the moving centers could not use their phones after an O2 telephone mast stopped working in the area.

Reshawn Davis, 30, who has a baby with his British wife, was arrested on Friday and was told that he would be transferred to Jamaica today after a conviction for robbery.

Lady Justice Simler said detainees should not be removed unless the Interior Ministry is convinced they "had access to a Sim card that is not O2 in operation before February 3."

The flight was scheduled to take about 50 criminals to Jamaica, however, it is currently unknown how many were aboard the flight that took off this morning.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said today: "We do not apologize for trying to protect the public from serious, violent and persistent foreign criminals.

Tajay Thompson (pictured as a child) is one of those who face deportation to Jamaica after serving half a 15-month sentence in 2015 after being convicted of owning class A drugs with the intention of Supply at age 17.

"The judicial decision does not apply to all foreign criminals who must be deported and, therefore, we are proceeding with the flight."

More than 170 deputies had urged the Government to stop the flight, which had been rented privately by the Ministry of Interior.

Critics said the deportation flight runs the risk of repeating the mistakes made in 2018 when migrants from the Caribbean, known as the Windrush generation, were deported by mistake.

No 10 defended the last deportation attempt last night.

"It is correct to say that some of those on board are convicted of homicide, rape, violence and drug trafficking," said the official spokesman for Boris Johnson.

"It is a long-standing government policy that any foreign offender sentenced to 12 months or more in prison should be considered for deportation."

One of the deportees is believed to be a 23-year-old man, who arrived in Britain at age five, imprisoned for 15 months for drug offenses and a 40-year-old man imprisoned for seven years for stabbing.