The Mandarin Oriental, Boston is receiving a makeover of $ 15 million

%MINIFYHTML5a416c5178ce4f104ed6bdb4842dfeba11% %MINIFYHTML5a416c5178ce4f104ed6bdb4842dfeba12%

A recently named Back Bay hotel among the top 10 hotels in Massachusetts is receiving a $ 15 million makeover.

Mandarin Oriental, Boston will release new rooms and spaces for events in April after a four-month renovation.

%MINIFYHTML5a416c5178ce4f104ed6bdb4842dfeba13% %MINIFYHTML5a416c5178ce4f104ed6bdb4842dfeba14%

"In the last 20 years, Mandarin Oriental, Boston has become an important part of the Boston community, and this renovation will further improve accommodation and facilities, reinforcing the hotel's reputation as the best luxury hotel in the city "Philipp Knuepfer, the general manager of the hotel, said in a press release.

%MINIFYHTML5a416c5178ce4f104ed6bdb4842dfeba15% %MINIFYHTML5a416c5178ce4f104ed6bdb4842dfeba16%

Champalimaud Design, based in New York, the company that works on the project, “has approached the renovation of the rooms and suites from a residential point of view, incorporating both the early New England design and the classical Chinoiserie, the European interpretation from Chinese and East Asia. artistic traditions, "according to the statement.

The hotel's 148 rooms and suites will feature custom fabrics and new technologies, such as 65-inch flat-screen TVs. The main hotel suites will get small kitchens. The bathrooms in the rooms will receive new paint, wall coverings, mirrors and lighting.

A renovated bathroom inside a premier suite in Mandarin Oriental, Boston. —Warren Patterson for Mandarin Oriental, Boston

The hotel's 10,000 square foot event spaces will become "ornate jewelry boxes,quot; after renovation, according to the launch, with "opulent and creamy neutral tones with complementary accents that give each room its own personality."

The hotel spa will also receive an update, obtaining three new treatment rooms and renovated wellness services.

The new kitchen inside a master suite in Mandarin Oriental, Boston. —Warren Patterson for Mandarin Oriental, Boston

Earlier this month, Mandarin Oriental, Boston was named among the top 10 hotels in Massachusetts by U.S. News & World Report. What's more: the property was named among 41 hotels in the US. UU. They have consistently ranked in the top 10 percent since the inaugural ranking of the publication in 2011.

"Hotels with this distinction have always provided comfortable accommodation, high levels of customer service and memorable and luxurious experiences for travelers," U.S. News wrote.

Mandarin Oriental, Boston has remained open throughout the renovation.