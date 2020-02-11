The man killed Sunday on North Clay Street in Denver identified

A man found dead Sunday at his home from a gunshot wound died from homicide, the Denver coroner said.

%MINIFYHTMLd5aecc0a4ceed25adbdd38de8d94bfdb11% %MINIFYHTMLd5aecc0a4ceed25adbdd38de8d94bfdb12%

The coroner identified the victim as Terance Longo, 67.

Denver police arrested Charlene King, 52, for first-degree murder investigation in Sunday night's shooting.

The suspect and the victim knew each other, but the police refused to reveal how they are linked.

Police were called home in the 4900 block of North Clay Street at 8:10 p.m. On Sunday, King, who reported that the victim was dead and that there was a gun on the floor. The victim had a single gunshot wound under one eye, and it did not appear to be a close contact wound, according to the affidavit.

Police wrote the comments King made to the police during his home investigation. They also wrote the content of two voice messages that King had left to Longo.

At the police headquarters, King refused to speak with a detective, according to the sworn statement of arrest.