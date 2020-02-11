The Lebanese government wins Parliament's vote of confidence despite protests | Lebanon News

Beirut, Lebanon – LebanonParliament has backed a new cabinet and the government financial rescue plan in a vote of confidence despite protesters' attempts to block it.

Parliamentary President Nabih Berri congratulated lawmakers who attended a nine-hour session on Tuesday before holding a vote in which 63 of the 84 deputies present gave their trust to the new government formed last month. Twenty deputies voted against the government and one abstained.

Hezbollah and its allies, the Free Patriotic Movement and the Amal Movement, backed the government, while the Future Movement of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri did not vote for confidence along with his allies, the Lebanese Forces and the Progressive Socialist Party.

Speaking before the vote, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said his government's priority was to preserve the foreign currency needed for imports and that all options to deal with the Eurobonds that expire this year were being studied.

Diab, a little-known academic and former education minister, had the task of forming a government in December after Hariri was forced to resign.

Protesters tried to block the vote

However, for months, thousands of Lebanese had been protesting against the proposed cabinet, saying they would not be able to rescue the country's crisis economy.

On Tuesday, more than 350 people were injured in clashes around the Lebanese Parliament building in the capital when protesters tried to prevent parliamentarians from participating in the vote of confidence.

"We don't trust any of them," said Suzie Jumaa, a 49-year-old media professional to Al Jazeera, while blocking a main road in downtown Beirut.

"We are not giving them a chance, we have tried for 40 years, we have grown old and we will die giving them opportunities. There is no more time."

Despite the protesters' efforts to block the vote, a quorum was achieved in the parliamentary session, which began around 11:45 a.m. (0945 GMT) on Tuesday.

Several parliamentarians headed to Parliament on motorbikes, which allowed them to escape from protesters, while others arrived in heavily guarded convoys.

Security forces, including the Lebanese army, riot police and SWAT teams used batons, tear gas and rubber-coated steel bullets to clear the protesters' roads.

The Lebanese Red Cross said it transported 45 people to hospitals and treated 328 at the scene.

A woman gestures towards supporters of the Amal Movement and shouts: "The thugs are over there,quot; (Timour Azhari /Al Jazeera)

The blockade forced the vehicles of several members of Parliament to retreat under a shower of stones and projectiles that shattered car windows.

Deputy Salim Saadeh, a representative of the National Socialist Party of Syria, was taken to the hospital and received stitches after the protesters smashed the car in which he was traveling.

"I'm fine, thanks for all the love of people," he said in a video from his hospital bed.

During the televised parliamentary session, Diab read the new government's policy statement, establishing measures to address the worst financial crisis in the history of Lebanon.

He said the government would undertake fiscal and administrative reforms, fight corruption, tax evasion and smuggling, and try to establish the independence of the judiciary within 100 days.

Parliament Closure

Protesters demolished metal and cement barricades around Nejmeh Square, the seat of Parliament. A group of people also set a bank on fire next to the parliament entrance.

Street battles took place, which lasted several hours in downtown Beirut before calming down about nine hours after protesters took to the streets on Tuesday.

In October, the entire parliamentary area was closed to the public after unprecedented protests broke out in the country, knocking down the Hariri government.

Since then, large demonstrations have taken place regularly, demanding the elimination of a political class that has ruled Lebanon since its civil war ended in 1990.

Protesters demand a government composed of independent experts to get the country out of its financial crisis, fight corruption and hold early elections.

Protesters try to enter the Nejmeh Square in Beirut, the seat of parliament (Timour Azhari / Al Jazeera)

Many feel that the government of 20 Diab ministers, chosen primarily by Hezbollah and its main allies, the Free Patriotic Movement and the Amal Movement, has failed to meet their demands for change.

"They were chosen by the same people. How can we expect something different?" Aline Germani, a 47-year-old teacher, told Al Jazeera.

Despite protesters' failure to prevent Parliament's distrust vote from moving forward, Germani said they had made progress.

"Now they are afraid of us. If they had not been afraid, they would not have entered as rats … that is only a victory."