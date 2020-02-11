The last goal between the legs of Matthew Tkachuk is a reminder of the undeniable stardom of the end Flames

Matthew Tkachuk once again dazzled Monday night with a tremor between his legs at the beginning of the third period against the Sharks, a goal that essentially ended all hopes of a comeback at the end of the game for the home team.

Stretching the advantage of the flames to 5-2 (before the eventual final score of 6-2), Tkachuk once again showed why he is considered one of the rising stars in the NHL. With just under a minute remaining in the power game, the 22-year-old found the dead ice after a failed pass interrupted the game. With his head raised and his eyes wide open, Noah Hanafin hit Tkachuk with a pass to the right of the San Jose goalkeeper cage Aaron Dell.

With a drop in his shoulder, Tkachuk persuaded Dell to move before the young man threw the disc between his legs and threw it over the goalie, out of the bar and into the net.

Tkachuk hockey excellence began long before Calgary recruited him sixth overall in 2016. Matthew and his brother Brady grew up on the ice in St. Louis, where his father Keith played nine seasons for the Blues. Both boys made their first NHL Star Game this season.

When Matthew entered the scene in the 2016-17 season as a rookie, many were intrigued by what he could do. Forty-eight points (13 goals, 35 assists) as a rookie were not a bad start, and continued with a season of 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists) in eight fewer games (68) in Year 2.

It was last season, the third of Tkachuk, when it exploded with 77 points (34 goals, 43 assists), losing only two games. In a five-game playoff series against the avalanche in which the flames were upset, Tkachuk added three points in two goals and one assist.

Tkachuk is on his way to 65 points this season, and the Flames don't have the first place in the Western Conference as they did last year, indicating an apparent fall. But when a player like Tkachuk breaks into the league as he did, the teams take note and adjust their approach to stop him. Zack Kassian is the test.

Yes, the Oilers striker only made an exception with young Flame after Tkachuk handed him two powerful controls at his December 27 meeting. But much of the consequences of that conflict and the preparation for his rematch on January 29 focused on the fact that Tkachuk is no longer a new child in the league, and that he needed to respond to the bell if he plans to play so intoxicating.

Tkachuk answered the bell by engaging in a fair fight with the Oilers executor during that rematch. He did it when Edmonton fans in the stands put on Tkachuk turtle shirts, mocking (and embarrassing) End Flames for refusing to fight Kassian in their previous encounter.

The impact of Tkachuk on the Calgary team is evident on the score sheet even with the additional attention of the opposing teams. It's only 12 points from what he could do last year when nobody knew how to defend him. You can still make plays like the one you made on Monday night.

And Tkachuk does it in more ways than one. On October 31, he scored a buzzer strike between the legs in overtime against the Predators; Out of the bounce, he slipped his cane between his skates and lifted the disk to turn on the lamp when the clock ran out.

He secured the second point in the classification, as well as his place as a star in the NHL.