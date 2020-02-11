The inspiring real story behind life

A B C
At first sight, For life It seems like a story that could only be invented in Hollywood.
ABC's new legal drama, which will premiere on Tuesday, February 11, follows Aaron Wallace, a man sentenced to life imprisonment who becomes a lawyer litigating the cases of other inmates while fighting to overturn his own sentence in a crime that does not He committed Protagonist Nicholas Pinnock and from the executive producer Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson, the series offers an examination of the defects present in the US criminal and legal systems. UU.
In addition, it is actually based on a true story.
Isaac Wright, Jr., who also serves as executive producer here, was an entrepreneur who said Don that he co-created the Cover Girls girl group, with his wife Sunshine. "Everything was very, very, very good," he told the publication. "And sometime after it started working very well for us, we decided to move to New Jersey."
And once there, in 1989, he was accused of running a cocaine trafficking network. Facing the state drug trafficking law and a county chief prosecutor named Nicholas BissellWright's chances were slim, despite the fact that he had been unjustly accused. While Bissell promoted himself to the community as the man of the law that would save them from drug traffickers at the height of the crack epidemic, he himself was quite crooked. He would later be accused of trying to incriminate a judge who had pissed him off, as well as steal thousands of dollars from business in which he had invested. The president of a gasoline distributor of which he was co-owner even accused him of threatening to plant. Cocaine in your car.
"This was not just a dishonest policeman. He was the police chief who threatened to plant cocaine," Wright said. Don. "So there was an air of criminality in the prosecutor's office even before I moved to New Jersey. And finally I got entangled in that."
Stewart Cook / ABC through Getty Images
Once the trial began, Wright became convinced that things would not end well for him. "From the beginning I knew that I would go to prison for the rest of my life and that there was nothing anyone could do to help me," he said. "Even on the witness stand at the trial, there were people there and I had no idea who they were. I had never seen them one day in my life and they pointed a finger at me saying that I was their boss."
And so, although he only had a high school diploma, he chose to represent himself at the trial.
"I was not going to pay someone to send me to prison," he told the publication. "I better put on my boots, put on my gloves and get in the fight."
By 1991, he had been sentenced to life imprisonment and sent to the maximum security prison in the state of New Jersey. Once there, he began working as a legal assistant in the cases of other prisoners, seeing the opportunity to advocate for others as an opportunity to reject an unjust criminal justice system, since he would not be eligible for parole for 30 years.
"I took more than 20 people out of jail, some with life imprisonment and others for reducing their sentences," he said. Don. "The act of representing these other prisoners who were also harmed was a part of me fighting them and recovering them for what they had done to me. And so, all those victories, represented something very, very, very important to me."
Paul Morigi through Getty Images
In 1995, Bissell's dirty behavior had reached him and he and his wife were convicted of tax fraud, embezzlement and other charges for stealing around $ 146,000 from the gas station business. Confined to house arrest before sentencing, the electronic monitoring bracelet was cut and left with a note before fleeing, he was found eight days later in a hotel room in Nevada where, after a 10-minute confrontation with the Policeman, he was found sitting on the floor, with a gun.
"I'm not going to hurt anyone," he told the officers, before adding, "I can't do 10 years." Then he put the gun in his month and killed himself.
Bissell's surprising fall brought new attention to Wright's case, in which he had been working with his lawyer, Francis Hartman. How The New York Times wrote in December 1996, the couple "demonstrated that their 1991 conviction was based in part on an illegal seizure of cocaine by Mr. Bissell's detective squad and the perjured testimony of three co-defendants to whom Mr. Bissell offered him clemency, listening, the three withdrew their testimony against Mr. Wright, and one, Rhoda White, said Mr. Bissell had lied to the jury about the leniency deal with her. "
A new trial was ordered, but Bissell's successor Melanie B. CampbellThe office asked the judge in the case to postpone the second trial indefinitely. And, after paying bail, Wright was a free man once again.
Once outside, he completed college and law school, passing the New Jersey Bar Association in 2008. Before he was finally admitted and officially sworn in as a licensed lawyer on September 27, 2017, the Bar Association New Jersey submitted him to nine years of investigation Committee of Character. He currently works with the New Jersey Hunt, Hamlin and Ridley law firm as a general practitioner specializing in criminal law.
"I went to law school for one reason and only one," he told the journalist. Tony Bowles in 2017. "Kill giants for a price. And if the giant is big enough and the cause is important enough, I will do it for free, especially when it comes to helping those who can't help themselves."
Something tells us that, with the new exhibition of For life, will kill more giants than ever.
For life debuts on Tuesday, February 11 at 10 p.m. on ABC
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.