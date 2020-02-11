The inspiring real story behind life

At first sight, For life It seems like a story that could only be invented in Hollywood.

ABC's new legal drama, which will premiere on Tuesday, February 11, follows Aaron Wallace, a man sentenced to life imprisonment who becomes a lawyer litigating the cases of other inmates while fighting to overturn his own sentence in a crime that does not He committed Protagonist Nicholas Pinnock and from the executive producer Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson, the series offers an examination of the defects present in the US criminal and legal systems. UU.

In addition, it is actually based on a true story.

Isaac Wright, Jr., who also serves as executive producer here, was an entrepreneur who said Don that he co-created the Cover Girls girl group, with his wife Sunshine. "Everything was very, very, very good," he told the publication. "And sometime after it started working very well for us, we decided to move to New Jersey."