The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the prices of gasoline, auto parts, high-tech products – Up News Info

– The coronavirus outbreak in China has caused a drop in crude oil prices, which has a domino effect in the United States.

The average price per gallon in the Twin Cities has fallen 17 cents in the last month, to $ 2.31.

“It feels good in the wallet, definitely. Save a couple of dollars here and there, ”said Minneapolis resident Nathan Kemmer.

And there could be a trend in that direction as the cases of coronaviruses continue to move in the opposite direction, says Augsburg University economics professor Jeanne Boeh.

"We do not know when it will end. We do not know when we will reach the peak of the virus and when it will begin to decrease," Boeh said. "China is a major importer of crude oil, so in general there have been fewer trips in China and, consequently, the demand for oil has been reduced."

And not only the fuel in cars is affected, but also cars, as some Chinese car factories remain closed due to the outbreak.

"And even if the part does not come directly to the US, you can go somewhere else to place it in a component that finally arrives at an assembled car in the US," Boeh said.

Finally, the technology sector. Many of Apple's products, from iPhones to AirPods, have parts manufactured in factories in China, where many of the employees cannot work for safety reasons.

“Companies are already increasing for next Christmas. And some of those prototypes and things like that happen in China right now, and if that doesn't happen, that delays the calendar until next Christmas, "said Boeh.

She adds that many workers in China are without a salary at the moment, which will affect the amount of money they spend.

More than 1,000 people have died from the coronavirus. No one has died in the United States, but the thirteenth case of the virus was confirmed Monday in San Diego.

More than 42,000 people are infected, with most cases in China.