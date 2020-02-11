The game of ducks was postponed after Jay Bouwmeester of St. Louis collapsed on the bench – Up News Info Los Angeles

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The Anaheim Ducks Tuesday night game against the St. Louis Blues in Anaheim has been postponed.

A medical emergency that involved the defense of St. Louis Jay Bouwmeester, which could be seen in a video collapsing while he was at the bank, caused the cancellation of Anaheim's game with only 8 minutes for the first period.

It was not immediately clear what precipitated the collapse of the players, but the 36-year-old had played just over five minutes to that point in the game.

Bouwmeester is a veteran NHL player, currently in his eighteenth season. He previously played for Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers.

