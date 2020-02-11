The full story of how Brandy ended up at prom with Kobe Bryant

prior to Kobe BryantHe made his legendary mark on the basketball court, made a pretty baller move out of it.
He was 17 years old and was preparing to graduate from Lower Merion High School, in the suburb of Ardmore in Philadelphia. And although the best high school basketball player in the country had to think about an upcoming NBA draft and had just signed a $ 2 million Adidas contract, the first thing came first: finals, graduation, who to take to graduation dance …
As would continue to be the case in the future, as he reached one milestone in his career after another, the former king of the homecoming set the bar in the clouds when it came to getting an appointment.
Bryant had met the singer and actress. Brandy Norwood at the April Essence Awards at Madison Square Garden, and fell in love instantly. "He returned home from the Essence Awards and said: & # 39; I met such a nice, beautiful, intelligent and sweet person & # 39;" said Kobe's mother. Pamela Bryanthe said to Philadelphia Daily News this year.
But he was also a bit shy and, according to reports, Bryant asked someone else to get in touch to see if the 17-year-old Moesha Star would want to go with him.
"We were in English class together, and he had one of those teen magazines and had a picture of Brandy because she was on that show, Moesha"recalled former classmate, friend and neighbor Ashley Pietropaolo Philadelphia Researcher last month. "He showed it to me and said: & # 39; I'm going to take this girl to the prom & # 39;. And I thought: & # 39; Whatever, you're crazy & # 39 ;.
"Every day, he said: & # 39; I'm going to take this girl to the prom & # 39;".
After Bryant died in a helicopter accident along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and another seven on January 26, Brandy waited several days to gather his thoughts before weighing the tragedy. And even then … what was there to say?
"I will never understand," he wrote on Instagram along with the representation of an artist from Kobe and Gianna. "My condolences to @vanessabryant, and to all the families that are suffering during this tragic time. Love. #Mamba #Mambacita,quot;.
Almost 24 years ago, of course, he had said yes to graduation night with the athlete bound for the NBA.
Brandy, who was born in Mississippi but moved to California when she was little with her parents and her brother. J rayHe had left Hollywood High School after the ninth grade in favor of private tutoring, and therefore had no dance of his own on the horizon.
So when he got the call on behalf of Kobe, he wanted to go, but first he had to ask his mother.
"I thought it was cute," Brandy told Philadelphia Daily News at the time of the first meeting with Bryant. "I read about him after meeting him. And then I saw that he was going somewhere in life and I thought I'd love to go to the prom with him."
Although it was not quite It's that simple "I said, & # 39; I don't know this guy & # 39;", Brandy's mother, Sonja Norwood, transmitted his reaction to the Daily News. "I had no idea who he was. And then Brandy said: & # 39; He's a basketball player & # 39;. And I said: & # 39; And what? & # 39;". However, he added, "I liked that he had involved the parents and was doing well academically. He seemed to be a pretty good boy. He was sensible and punished. And I told him he was fine."
Pamela Bryant recalled that Brandy called and said, "& # 39; My mom could let me go & # 39; I thought it was very sweet." (Sonja, by the way, also made the trip to Philadelphia with her daughter).
Naturally, the famous couple was everything that could be talked about before the big night at the Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia. "It has been difficult. Very difficult," an unidentified secretary told Philadelphia Researcher in the week before the prom on May 25, referring to the rumors (like Brandy was going to sing), the media requests, the security concerns and all the rest of the very irregular pre-dance activity he has place.
According to the InvestigatorKobe and Brandy reached the end in a white limousine they shared with a group, including Kobe teammate Jermaine Griffin and his date, Tarvia Lucas, daughter of the Philadelphia 76ers coach at that time, John lucas.
Some people asked Brandy for autographs and posed for the photos, but even though all the reporters gathered outside to cover the event, the photos of them from the night before the camera phone were relatively scarce for years (although they have emerged more in recent weeks)) Stacy Moscotti, who was told in unequivocal terms how important the shot was, raised for the school photographer. Otherwise, Kobe and his date were treated almost like a couple of normal children, at least once they were inside.
"They looked so happy," Moscotti recalled. Access Hollywood last month. "They both have these thousand-watt smiles, and it's a beautiful picture."
Ashley Pietropaolo, the friend who was skeptical when Kobe said she would get Brandy to go to the prom with him, told the Investigator that the singer was "the sweetest person I talked to,quot;.
Brandy also remembered the night with more love.
"It was very different for me to be close to my classmates, because I didn't go to high school," he said. Cinderella star said Persons in 1998. "We had a wonderful time."
At the same time, "he was agitated," he told TMZ Sports later, when they reached her during the "graduation season,quot; in 2014. "Because, I mean, all the press and media were there, but it was really fun being close to children my age, dancing and doing all that. "
After the dance, Kobe, Brandy and some friends went to Atlantic City for a late dinner and then Brandy reported to Philadelphia Daily News"I pecked it twice. His lips were so soft."
Although she initially said she no longer had her graduation set, she said in 2016 that she had He kept his Moschino gown about that night, while the white and green corsage Bryant gave him was at his mother's house. (Either one could be true: Brandy told E! News in 1998 that he thought that "saving things you've already used is bad luck. I have something with that, like, I won't wear the clothes they gave me in Moesha because, I don't know, I think it's bad luck. I have a theory ")
Their friendship lasted for a while after the prom, logistics became easier when Bryant was recruited by the Charlotte Hornets and was immediately changed to Los Angeles Lakers, where he spent his entire 20-year career. Bryant's whole family moved to Los Angeles with him and at first everyone lived together at his home in Pacific Palisades, and Brandy became friends with Kobe's sisters. Sharia Y Shaya.
She and Kobe attended the premiere of the Arnold Schwarzenegger action movie Draft together that June. Kobe then made his acting debut in an episode of Moesha in September 1996, a month before making his debut in the regular NBA season at age 18.
Naturally they were supposed to be dating.
"They're just friends," dad Joe bryant insurance Persons at the beginning of 1997. "She comes to the games and is friends with her sisters, but it's nothing romantic."
Chatting with Environment in June 1996, in fact, Brandy said he was "dying to date Larenz Tate"And he joked that he had a lot of basketball players he wanted to marry, but Bryant wasn't on the list." Michael Jordan…insurance Magic johnson And definitely Shaquille O & # 39; Neal"said the teenager.
A deeper relationship with Bryant "really didn't happen, because he was very busy and I was very busy," Brandy explained to Persons in 1998. She had told E! News that year that she and Monica they were "looking,quot; at the star of Kobe and Philadelphia 76ers Allen Iverson being in his video "The Boy Is Mine,quot;, but as we all know now, it was Mekhi Pfifer who did the honors as the two timer he is about to hear.
Bryant may have been busy at the time of signing a six-year contract extension worth $ 70 million.
Bryant would meet his future wife, Vanessa Laine, in November 1999, and in 2002 Brandy welcomed her daughter, Sy & # 39; rai Iman Smith, with then boyfriend Robert "Big Bert,quot; Smith.
In 2003, a 19-year-old employee at a hotel in Colorado where Bryant had stayed after undergoing knee surgery accused the Lakers star of raping her and was charged with sexual assault. He admitted to committing adultery, but insisted that he thought sex was consensual, although he had come to understand, he said, that his accuser did not see him that way. The criminal charges were finally dropped when the young woman refused to testify, and a civil lawsuit she filed was settled out of court in 2005.
In 2004, Brandy told MTV News that he had not talked to Bryant in "so long," but that he wanted "Kobe to be fine and I hope the situation goes well."
Noticing that she felt the same about Michael Jackson, who faced charges of child sexual abuse (he would later be acquitted), said he was deliberately avoiding following both cases too closely.
"Kobe is a good person and I want to keep that. I don't want to look too hard and try to change my mind about it," he explained. "So I think it's an evasion, but still: I just want my own personal vision of those two people."
Although their lives continued to diverge, and Brandy had to deal with her own legal problems a few years later: she and Kobe would always have prom.
And so would all the children who were there that night, even those who did not appreciate all the fuss at that time.
"I think some of the children saw it as a turn in their eyes: our big night is overshadowed by this Kobe event bringing Brandy here," Jennifer Weiner, who reported that night for the Philadelphia Researcher in 1996, called the newspaper last month. "Whatever the subject of the prom, and I don't remember it, the issue finally became Kobe and Brandy. They ended up being both. But I think for others it was like the Blue Prince taking Cinderella to the dance."
