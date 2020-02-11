The full story of how Brandy ended up at prom with Kobe Bryant

prior to Kobe BryantHe made his legendary mark on the basketball court, made a pretty baller move out of it.

He was 17 years old and was preparing to graduate from Lower Merion High School, in the suburb of Ardmore in Philadelphia. And although the best high school basketball player in the country had to think about an upcoming NBA draft and had just signed a $ 2 million Adidas contract, the first thing came first: finals, graduation, who to take to graduation dance …

As would continue to be the case in the future, as he reached one milestone in his career after another, the former king of the homecoming set the bar in the clouds when it came to getting an appointment.

Bryant had met the singer and actress. Brandy Norwood at the April Essence Awards at Madison Square Garden, and fell in love instantly. "He returned home from the Essence Awards and said: & # 39; I met such a nice, beautiful, intelligent and sweet person & # 39;" said Kobe's mother. Pamela Bryanthe said to Philadelphia Daily News this year.

But he was also a bit shy and, according to reports, Bryant asked someone else to get in touch to see if the 17-year-old Moesha Star would want to go with him.