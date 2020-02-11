The federal court will not launch a sexual harassment lawsuit against the Colorado prison guard

%MINIFYHTML0adb80193f629bb1bc3bf2e8445d288c11% %MINIFYHTML0adb80193f629bb1bc3bf2e8445d288c12%

A lawsuit against a former Colorado prison guard accused of sexually harassing inmates will continue after a federal appeals court ruled that he would not be granted government protection so he would not be sued.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit ruled Monday that a lawsuit against Bruce Bradley, a former canteen supervisor at the Denver Women's Correctional Center, and other state prison officials should continue. Any reasonable corrections officer in Bradley's position would have known that his conduct violated the rights of inmate Susan Ullery, the court ruled.

Ullery's lawsuit in April 2018 in the US Cour District UU. In Denvert, he said prison officials did not protect her from Bradley touching her crotch during an investigation bite. Ullery was carrying a hidden microphone to help build a case against Bradley, who had been accused of harassing and sexually assaulting inmates working in the canteen.

Denver civil rights lawyer David Lane filed the lawsuit on behalf of Ullery against Bradley, the former executive director of the Colorado Department of Corrections, Rick Raemisch, and four women prison officials.

The lawsuit accused Bradley and his supervisors, including Raemisch, of "reckless and insensitive indifference,quot; even though the prison has the highest rate of sexual assault of prisoners by correctional officers in the nation.

A spokeswoman for the correctional department on Tuesday could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Post generally protects the names of victims of sexual assault, but Lane has said that Ullery wants his name to be published as a message to fellow prisoners. Ullery was serving a six-year prison sentence for robbery when he started working in the canteen in 2014.

Sexual harassment began approximately four months after Ullery began working in the canteen, according to the lawsuit. The abuse allegedly turned into sexual assault, he said. Witnesses reported that Bradley sexually harassed the inmates he supervised in 2008, according to the lawsuit.

In April 2016, Ullery met with investigators from the office of the inspector general of the correctional department, who persuaded her to use a cable to record Bradley's inappropriate behavior. But Ullery’s lawsuit said investigators did not intervene when the abuse began. He was told that the device was not transmitting well, the lawsuit said.

Bradley resigned instead of being fired on May 31, 2016, according to the lawsuit. He had worked for the corrections department since 1993.