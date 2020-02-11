The family remembers Jason Zucker's generosity as he moves to play for the Pittsburgh Penguins – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7706fd64bc1b0406e985e2c37eb5731911% %MINIFYHTML7706fd64bc1b0406e985e2c37eb5731912%

Jason Zucker now plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 28-year-old is expected to start on the Sidney Crosby line, after spending nine seasons with the Minnesota Wild.

Zucker's NHL career is only part of its history in Minnesota. 2016 is the year Jason Zucker met Tucker.

Tucker Hellstrom's mother, Dana, reflected on that moment three years ago when they were in Arizona: "Jason was his favorite player, I said, is it because their names rhyme? At first he said yes, but look what a good shot he is, look how fast he was. He's the best player there is. "

%MINIFYHTML7706fd64bc1b0406e985e2c37eb5731913% %MINIFYHTML7706fd64bc1b0406e985e2c37eb5731914%

The two met a month after Tucker was diagnosed with bone cancer. A quick visit from Wild became a friendship forever.

%MINIFYHTML7706fd64bc1b0406e985e2c37eb5731915% %MINIFYHTML7706fd64bc1b0406e985e2c37eb5731916%

Jason and his wife Carly, a sports pitcher, became friends with Tucker's family and spent time together the day before Tucker passed away. Hellstrom said: "For me personally, he is who I hope Tucker has turned out to be, so having him near us is very comforting in recent years of not having a tucker with us."

In honor of that link, the Zuckers donated $ 160,000 of their own money to create a space that honors Jason's hockey and Carly's broadcast. Nicholas Engbloom, of the Masonic Children's Hospital of the University of Minnesota, told Up News Info: "The space will impact children during the life of the hospital and if we have to build a new hospital and replace it, we will transfer it to a new hospital and we will always will wear the Zucker Family Suite. "

"I realized that when they played XBOX all those days in the hospital, Tucker always chose the Pittsburgh Penguins as the Wild's opponent and then, when he and I played, he said, out of the Wild, that was the next best team." . & # 39; Brien said.

"The two are not done yet," he said. "They will continue to help more communities, more children,quot;; Tucker and Zucker, a duo forever.

Jason's wife, Carly, and their children will remain in Minnesota. Jason's challenge, Give 16, which encourages people to donate $ 16 or 16 minutes of time, will also live in Minnesota.