The EU will suspend some of Cambodia's commercial benefits on human rights | News

Phnom Penh, Cambodia – The Cambodian government is preparing for the European Union to partially and temporarily eliminate the country's trade privileges Everything but weapons (EBA) on Wednesday, following a political repression in 2018.

The EU warned Cambodia last February that it would withdraw the plan unless it made more efforts to improve the human rights situation. The deadline for a decision is February 12.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Meas Soksensan, told Al Jazeera that, although his ministry had not been officially informed of the EU decision, the government was preparing for a partial suspension.

"Unofficially we heard … there must be a partial EBA suspension," he said.

The European Parliament and the Council could still object to any decision, but if approved, it will enter into force on August 12. Both agencies have indicated that they want the commission to adopt a more stringent approach to human rights violations in Cambodia.

If the EU follows its warnings and suspends Cambodia EBA agreements, it would be the first time it does. The EBA authorizes 47 countries recognized as least developed by the United Nations to export goods other than weapons to the EU, duty free. The bloc has previously withdrawn other preferential trade schemes for Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Belarus.

"It is a very early stage to make a judgment. The final result will come soon, so any speculation or expectation … will not be encouraged," Soksensan said. "But I will say that trade between Cambodia and the EU is around ($) 4 billion, so we would expect around ($) 1 billion to apply tariffs."

The EBA became the center of attention after the leader of Cambodia's main national rescue opposition party, Kem Sokha, was arrested and charged with treason in September 2017 and his party was dissolved two months later. Several media outlets were also forced to close, and journalists and activists arrested leaving the government party to take all seats in Parliament when elections were held in July 2018.

Ben Vanpeperstraete, lobby coordinator and advocate for the European-based clean clothing (CCC) campaign, told Al Jazeera that he also expected a partial suspension.

"We know that the Commission will take the path of partial suspensions," he said, citing sources with direct knowledge of the draft decision.

This partial suspension, he said, would have the effect of targeting subsectors of the economy, including parts of the garment industry.

While he did not have an exhaustive list of subsectors they are targeting, he said he was told that the shirts would be included in the new rate scheme.

I am not scared. But maybe young people do. If we lose EBA, our life could be over. Chhen Vanna, food vendor

The EU can target specific subsectors by imposing tariffs at the "HS4,quot; and "HS6,quot; levels. Products are grouped into several categories, which are then further divided. An HS4 code would include several HS6 subsections.

In total, the labor rights expert said, approximately 25 percent of total Cambodian exports to the EU would be the goal. A partial suspension, said Vanpeperstraete, "does not kill the economy."

Cambodia mainly exports textiles to the EU, but other important sectors include rice and bicycles.

According to European Commission, Cambodia exported five billion euros (almost $ 5.5 billion) to the EU in 2017, and 5.4 billion euros ($ 5.9 billion) in 2018. The Ministry of Commerce Registers exports to the EU totaling $ 4.4 billion in 2017. The EU is the largest buyer of Cambodian products.

& # 39; Symbolic & # 39;

In several factories, dozens of garment workers with whom Al Jazeera spoke had not heard of the impending decision or even the agreement.

Cambodia exports mainly garments to the EU, but also rice and bicycles (File: Samrang Pring / Reuters)

In a clothing factory that exports to EU countries that manufacture products for brands like Puma, only a garment worker had heard of the agreement. She said management had not informed them of a possible decision and had only heard about the agreement through the news.

Chhen Vanna, a food vendor outside a different factory, said he knew about the problem through Facebook. She speculated that some of the workers might be aware of the discussions, but were not willing to talk. "It's good for me, I'm old. I'm not afraid. But maybe young people are afraid," he said. "If we lose EBA, our life could be over."

Jan Orbie, director of the EU Studies Center investigating trade between the EU and developing countries, said a partial or total suspension was likely. Although he has no direct knowledge of the decision to be issued on Wednesday, he said the European Commission had been pressured in the trade bloc for not prioritizing human rights concerns in its policies.

"The Commission has been blamed for giving priority to free trade over social and democratic concerns. Therefore, from the Commission's perspective, ABE sanctions could be symbolic in the sense that they mean the will of the EU of taking into account social and democratic concerns through its trade policy, "he said.

Maria García, a senior professor at the University of Bath who focuses on EU Trade Policy, agreed and said that withdrawing trade preferences was not only politically sensitive in developing countries, but also within Europe because companies Individuals would also be affected.

"Any withdrawal of trade preferences will have an impact on both the EU and the partner country," he said.

"(Even) a relatively insignificant impact for the entire EU can be shocking for a particular company that imports a product from the affected partner. Politically, it is also a sensitive issue, as withdrawal of preferential access will inevitably create tensions in relations with the partner country. "

In a document published on the website of the European Parliament, a member of Parliament noted that the Commission had decided to "withdraw Cambodia EBA status on some products".

The European Commission, meanwhile, kept its lips closed on its plans.

"Of course, all possible measures will be balanced to effectively address the human rights violations that triggered the temporary withdrawal procedure, while preserving the objective of developing the All but Arms plan," a spokesman told Al Jazeera in an email.

& # 39; Intense poker & # 39;

But this partial suspension could be temporary or even avoided altogether.

As explained by Karin Ulmer, senior officer of ACT Alliance EU, based in Europe, the EU could revoke its decision before tariffs enter into force, in case the Cambodian government makes "more progress in civic and political rights ".

This could, he said, avoid major negative effects.

In the draft compiled report following a series of In research missions that will serve as the basis for Wednesday's decision, the European Commission highlighted the deficiencies of civil and political rights in Cambodia.

"Despite the tangible progress in the areas of land rights and labor rights, the improvements made so far in general … are insufficient to change the overall assessment of serious and systematic violations," says the report, seen by Al Jazeera.

The opposition leader, Kem Sokha, was arrested in 2017 for treason and is now on trial. His party was outlawed before the 2018 elections, clearing the way for the ruling party to win all seats (File: Samrang Pring / Reuters)

Analyzing political rights, for example, the Commission alleged that "to date, the Commission has not found evidence that Cambodia has taken the necessary measures to remedy these violations."

The government has rejected criticism, saying it had acted in accordance with Cambodian law.

Vanpeperstraete said that much depended on the movements of the Cambodian government in the coming months.

Since the EU announced its intention to withdraw the agreement, the Cambodian government has apparently granted some concessions, for example, freeing opposition leader Kem Sokha from house arrest.

But after the then interim president of the CNRP, Sam Rainsy, announced his return to Cambodia, the authorities arrested almost 100 supporters of the opposition party for accusations of planning a coup against the government. Most have been released since then, but the charges against them continue.

"Between February and August we will see intense poker between the EU, Cambodia and also the United States. Much will depend on whether the Cambodian Government proposes and implements convincing and sustainable steps forward, and how impressed the others are," he said.