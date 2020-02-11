The economic growth of the UK FLATLINES at the end of 2019 amid a political paralysis on Brexit

The economic growth of the United Kingdom stabilized in the last three months of the financial year, as the country was affected by the political paralysis on Brexit, official figures revealed today.

The gross domestic product (GDP) for the fourth quarter was the same as the previous period, official data showed, which led to the 2019 increase to 1.4 percent, said the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

It is higher than 1.3% growth in 2018, but it is still one of the slowest years since the financial crisis, the ONS said.

2019 has been a year & # 39; volatile & # 39; for the UK economy, the statistics agency said, in part due to changing deadlines for the country to leave the EU.

Rob Kent-Smith, chief of GDP of the ONS, said: “ There was no growth in the last quarter of 2019, as the increases in the services and construction sectors were offset by another bad sample of the manufacturing industry, particularly the automobile industry.

"The underlying trade deficit widened, as service exports fell, partially offset by a fall in import goods."

There was a slight rebound in December, as the economy grew 0.3% in the month of the elections, in which Christmas purchases were also made.

That marked a great change with respect to the contraction of -0.3 percent suffered in November and was better than analysts had predicted.

The stagnation in the fourth quarter is compared with a 0.5 percent increase in the previous period.

Brexit was originally scheduled for March 2019, but then it was delayed until October and then again until January of this year.

The ONS found evidence that it had accumulated in the period prior to the October Brexit date, but this was not as pronounced as the March deadline.

It is still too early to know if the British were storing in December to prepare for the final Brexit date in January 2020.

Manufacturing production declined sharply by 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter, as there was less demand for cars. Many car producers decided to close their factories for shorter periods at the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, the service sector, which provides many jobs in the United Kingdom, slowed to a growth of 0.1 percent. This was in line with expectations and relaxation since the strong growth in mid-2018.

Chancellor in the outgoing shadow of work, John McDonnell, said: & # 39; These are damning figures that show an economy going through a decade of decline.

“ With the fall of production in 2019 at its worst rate since 2012, it is clear that the combination of cruel cuts and poor economic management of conservatives has sent the economy to a free fall.

"Conservatives lack a vision or plan for the economy, and the next Budget risks another decade of disappointment."

But Chancellor Sajid Javid said: "We have broken the deadlock and left the EU; now we have to seize this moment to level up and prepare our great nation for long-term success."

"In my budget, exactly one month from today, I will explain how we will move forward, with more ambition and new ideas, and empower our people and businesses so that everyone has the opportunity to prosper."

The national president of the Small Business Federation (FSB), Mike Cherry, said: & # 39; The years of political uncertainty have an impact on productivity, and that is evident in the current figures.

"This government must implement the measures that small businesses need to thrive: a free trade agreement favorable to businesses with the EU and nations beyond, an immigration system that works for businesses of all sizes and the end of the impact debilitating late payments, which almost doubled to £ 20 billion last year.

& # 39; The Budget next month is an opportunity for the Chancellor to illustrate his support for the small businesses he committed to during the general election campaign.

"It is vital that the cost of doing business, specifically when it comes to commercial rates that protect incentives to grow, and accelerate the delivery of infrastructure commitments described by the Prime Minister today are essential."