The Denver City Council repeals the ban on pit bulls after the marathon vote

The Denver City Council repealed the ban on 30-year-old pit bulls in the city on Monday night by a very thin margin, replacing it with a type of "probation,quot; intended to safely reintroduce the often demonized breed.

In recent weeks, the repeal seemed less controversial than some might have anticipated. But the controversy arose Monday night, as those who spoke against the measure during the public comment coincided with the supporters of the shooting.

The vote of the council was also divided. Seven approved the measure of councilman Chris Herndon, while four opposed. Council members Candi CdeBaca and Amanda Sandoval were absent.

Denver resident Paul Vranas said he is the father of two young children and is concerned about public safety. In an enriching environment, pit bulls can be as safe as any other dog, but not all dogs live in enriching environments, he said.

"The privilege of owning a pit bull should be granted only to people we believe will be responsible owners," he said.

In fact, council members stressed the need for responsible property as the best method to keep residents safe.

Shira Herald, who attended the council meeting, praised the move as a victory for Denver and dog lovers throughout the metropolitan area. After the vote, he jumped for joy, cried and hugged others who spoke in favor of the repeal.

RJ Sangosti, Up News Info

Shira Hereld throws the ball at his dog Merry on February 6 in Arvada. Hereld moved to Arvada from Denver due to the banning of the Denver pit bulls.

"I'm on the moon," said Herald. "I am surprised and very grateful."

Particularly grateful to the members of the council who were nervous about the vote but trusted the data presented as discussed, Herald said.

The president of the Council, Jolon Clark, adjusted to that bill, saying that at first he was uncomfortable with the repeal, but then he came to listen to the experts, although sometimes it was difficult.

Herald said he moved to Denver in 2018, but quickly faced a choice between the city or his dog, Merry. She and her boyfriend stayed with their four-legged friend and moved to Arvada, where there is no such prohibition.

