The Denver City Council repeals the ban on pit bulls after the marathon vote

The Denver City Council repealed the ban on 30-year-old pit bulls in the city on Monday night by a very thin margin, replacing it with a type of "probation,quot; intended to safely reintroduce the often demonized breed.

In recent weeks, the repeal seemed less controversial than some might have anticipated. But the controversy arose Monday night, as those who spoke against the measure during the public comment coincided with the supporters of the shooting.

The vote of the council was also divided. Seven approved the measure of councilman Chris Herndon, while four opposed. Council members Candi CdeBaca and Amanda Sandoval were absent.

Denver resident Paul Vranas said he is the father of two young children and is concerned about public safety. In an enriching environment, pit bulls can be as safe as any other dog, but not all dogs live in enriching environments, he said.

"The privilege of owning a pit bull should be granted only to people we believe will be responsible owners," he said.

In fact, council members stressed the need for responsible property as the best method to keep residents safe.

Shira Herald, who attended the council meeting, praised the move as a victory for Denver and dog lovers throughout the metropolitan area. After the vote, he jumped for joy, cried and hugged others who spoke in favor of the repeal.

"I'm on the moon," said Herald. "I am surprised and very grateful."

Particularly grateful to the members of the council who were nervous about the vote but trusted the data presented as discussed, Herald said.

The president of the Council, Jolon Clark, adjusted to that bill, saying that at first he was uncomfortable with the repeal, but then he came to listen to the experts, although sometimes it was difficult.

Herald said he moved to Denver in 2018, but quickly faced a choice between the city or his dog, Merry. She and her boyfriend stayed with their four-legged friend and moved to Arvada, where there is no such prohibition.

Denver law could have meant problems for Merry, a mixed breed whose square head, wide chest and retracted ears give the immediate impression of a pit bull.

"I was constantly worried that she didn't pass the visual test," said Herald.

A week before the vote, Herald sat in his living room, scratching Merry's head as he lay on his lap.

"I couldn't look her in the eye and endure the idea of ​​abandoning her," he said.

Herald and a friend partnered with Herndon to write the repeal. The measure replaces the breed-specific ban with what they call common sense tactics to reintroduce and track pit bulls in Denver.

National experts agree with the new approach.

"While breed-specific bans may seem like a quick fix, they are a too simplistic approach to a complex social problem," said Dr. Kendall Houlihan, assistant director of the Animal Welfare Division of the American Association of Veterinary Medicine.

Still, many opponents of the repeal echoed the concerns of pit bull attacks, the dogs left the leashes or those who were able to escape and enforce the law.

"Please do not visit this plague on the citizens of Denver," said resident Reginald Norman.

But there is no specific data to prove that one race is more dangerous than another, Houlihan said. In addition, bans are difficult to apply, especially with mixed breed dogs, and do not focus on real problems.

"Breed bans dismiss the importance of responsible pet ownership in the prevention of dog bite injuries, diverting attention and resources from effective measures such as socialization and training, castration of male dogs and licensing laws and leash, "he said.

Other races, such as German shepherds, dobermans and rottweilers, have also been subject to similar bans across the country and misinformation campaigns, Houlihan acknowledged.

"While it is commonly suggested, pit bull dogs also do not have unique,quot; blocking "jaws that necessarily cause more damage than other large breeds," he said.

Bite rate statistics are not reliable because the data is often inconsistent or incomplete, he said.

The Denver ban was enacted in 1989 after several high profile attacks.

Fort Collins native Andy Loomis remembers those days. He has long since moved to Texas, where he lives with Cecil, an 11-year-old pit bull mix, but he often returns home and said he is tormented by stories of pit bulls who were seized and slaughtered after the ban was banned. promulgated

Loomis said he worries so much that he will not bring Cecil back to Colorado with him on visits because he is afraid to go through Denver.

"I called Denver 311 and they assured me that everyone will be fine, but when you see those pictures of all those dead dogs and you know (the ban) is in the books, you just can't trust that," Loomis said. "Why would it happen if there was some kind of risk?"

Loomis and Herald agreed that their dogs, in fact, most dogs, require training before acclimatizing themselves completely to other animals and people. That is the responsibility of pet owners, whether they are driving pit bulls or any other dog, they say. It is not the fault of any specific race.

The ban introduces some to live in the city, Herald said. And it complicates how and when others visit, Loomis said.

Herndon's measure solves both problems, they said.

In addition, there are pit bulls already living in Denver, said Herndon. This will allow them to request legal ownership of the breed.

The application for a pit bull license will require name and contact information, emergency contacts, a description of the dog and proof that it is microchipped and properly vaccinated. It also carries a fee.

If there are no attacks, animal cruelty cases, fights or other problems with the dog for three years, the restricted license will be eliminated and the pit bull will have the same license as any other breed. Owners are limited to two pit bulls per home.

Aurora, Lone Tree, Louisville and Commerce City still ban pit bulls, although the Aurora City Council is also discussing whether to change its law. Castle Rock City Council repealed its pit bull ban in 2018.

Now, Herald said she and her boyfriend can find another house in Denver with Merry.