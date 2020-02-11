The death toll from coronavirus exceeds 1,000, as more than 100 people died in China in one day

Researchers have compiled a map that shows how the coronavirus could have spread from the epicenter of Wuhan, as it is revealed that the outbreak killed more than 1,000 people worldwide, according to Chinese government data released Monday night.

A total of 103 people died in a single day in the Chinese province of Hubei on Monday, the highest number recorded in any 24-hour period since the outbreak began in December.

The same day comes when experts and scientists from the World Health Organization (WHO) finally arrived in China to help officials there to contain and study the outbreak. That now affects at least 42,729 people worldwide.

A map created by researchers at the University of Southampton shows how 60,000 of a total of five million people who have traveled from Wuhan since the beginning of the outbreak and before the city was completely closed have crossed the world.

The researchers used a combination of cell phone tracking data and flight trackers to track travelers' paths.

The result is a red scribble of trajectories to 382 cities in other parts of China and in countries around the world.

More than 1,000 people died in the coronavirus outbreak that spread to at least 24 countries worldwide until Monday.

As the coronavirus outbreak spread to 10 other people in Hong Kong between Sunday and Monday, people began protesting that their borders should be close to contain the deadly virus that killed one there.

During the weekend, the first death of an American by coronavirus was also reported in Wuhan, the city of Hubei, where it is believed that the virus made the first jump of the game sold in an open-air market for humans.

Now, cases have been confirmed in at least 24 other countries, although only two of the confirmed deaths occurred outside of China.

On a single cruise ship docked and quarantined in Japan, at least 136 people contracted coronaviruses, including 23 Americans, and the number of passengers or crew on board tested positive for the virus that doubled on Sunday night.

The number of new cases reported each day in China seems to be decreasing, and travel restrictions seem to keep the case counts of many countries quite stable, but global health experts warn that the outbreak is far from over.

In fact, earlier Monday, WHO warned that the more than 40,000 cases already reported by then were probably just & # 39; the tip of the iceberg & # 39 ;, since they expect people with mild or no symptoms have not have been diagnosed, still, which leads to an underestimation of total diseases worldwide.

According to the latest figures, China still has the vast majority of coronavirus cases, with 42,268 and 1,011 deaths.

Of those patients, more than 7,300 are in a & # 39; serious / critical & # 39; state.

There are now 391 cases outside of China with cases of coronavirus, but only one death has been confirmed in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

Coronaviruses are a common cause of respiratory diseases and, even for serious diseases such as the 2003 SARS virus and the current outbreak, temporarily called 2019-nCoV, they are not particularly dangerous for most healthy people.

But SARS infections had a relatively high mortality rate, killing almost 10 percent of infected people. The current coronavirus has a mortality rate of less than 2 percent.

The vast majority of cases and deaths are still in the Chinese province of Hubei, where health professionals with protective equipment work 24 hours a day to serve thousands of victims in clinical condition.

Some experts believe that the rate will fall as low as one percent, since more, milder diseases are diagnosed worldwide.

The same good news for the mortality rate is bad news for the containment of 2019-nCoV.

In less than two months since it was discovered, the new coronavirus has spread to 24 countries, exceeding the number of deaths and the number of infections during six months of the SARS outbreak.

And it seems to pass easily among humans, perhaps even when they show no symptoms.

For that reason, officials in the US In the US, the United Kingdom and most countries anticipate that they will see more and more cases of coronaviruses, although the rates are currently low, with 12 positive patients confirmed in the US. UU. And eight in the United Kingdom.

In its short existence, the corona virus has had great opportunities to travel far and wide.

In the USA In the US, two of the 12 patients contracted coronavirus from their spouses, who were well enough to pass the travel screens and show no symptoms on their way back from China, but carried the virus and passed it on to their husbands or wives.

And in the UK, a Brighton man became a & # 39; super propagator & # 39 ;, transmitting the coronavirus to three other associates, which means that his infection accounts for half of the eight confirmed people who have the infection there.

Hoping to contain the virus, Wuhan was blocked on January 23. City officials closed all roads in and out, arrival and departure flights were canceled, and public transport stopped completely.

It has created a humanitarian problem in the city, but other countries have followed suit, restricting or prohibiting travel to and from Wuhan and China.

The United States is now redirecting all passengers who have been in China in the last two weeks through 11 airports, where they will be examined for any evidence that they might have contracted the coronavirus.

Any person who has been in Wuhan in the previous 14 days will be subject to a mandatory federal quarantine, the first of its kind in 50 years in the United States, at one of the 13 military bases near the 11 airports.

Both the United States and the United Kingdom have evacuated citizens from the epicenter of the outbreak and placed them in mandatory quarantines.