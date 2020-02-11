The Conners gets underway to face the New Hampshire primary

Well, that was an interesting television.

The Conners he just went live on ABC for a special episode focused on the Democratic primary in New Hampshire, during which Mark was watching the coverage of the royal primaries and dealing with a family that didn't fully understand his serious interest in politics and everyone assumed I was voting for Pete Buttigieg just because they are both gay.

%MINIFYHTMLc4a6d03dd453d8f19d41dce85f2228b811% %MINIFYHTMLc4a6d03dd453d8f19d41dce85f2228b812%

Harris was visiting at home, and Mark and Jackie tried to convince her that it was important to vote, no matter how much she thinks she doesn't care, but the episode wasn't completely about the elementary school.

Dan and Louise revealed the breakup, but none of Dan's children knew it, so everyone organized a party in an attempt to make Dan profess his love. Everything went wrong, of course, and Dan ended up sending his two adult daughters to their rooms. And they left.