The Conners gets underway to face the New Hampshire primary

Well, that was an interesting television.
The Conners he just went live on ABC for a special episode focused on the Democratic primary in New Hampshire, during which Mark was watching the coverage of the royal primaries and dealing with a family that didn't fully understand his serious interest in politics and everyone assumed I was voting for Pete Buttigieg just because they are both gay.
Harris was visiting at home, and Mark and Jackie tried to convince her that it was important to vote, no matter how much she thinks she doesn't care, but the episode wasn't completely about the elementary school.
Dan and Louise revealed the breakup, but none of Dan's children knew it, so everyone organized a party in an attempt to make Dan profess his love. Everything went wrong, of course, and Dan ended up sending his two adult daughters to their rooms. And they left.
The strangest part was that Mark seemed to be looking at the primary coverage on ABC, but ABC was showing The Conners and no primary coverage, so the only primary coverage on ABC was on television in Conner's house.
The goal complications aside, it was an interesting experiment that felt more like a play than a comedy in the best way. We would not say no to watch more programs not only live, but also live and incorporate the news into the program in real time. It can be a concept that only works in a program like The Conners That is deeply rooted in reality, but it would be fun to see others try.
The show will air live again at 8 p.m. PT, so stay tuned to find out what a difference three hours ago.
