The Conners and a brief history of live TV episodes

The Conners A great tradition continues with its episode on Tuesday, February 11: a live episode.

Linked to the results of the Democratic primary in New Hampshire, ABC Roseanne Spinoff will be broadcast live. The Conners The cast will perform the episode live twice, for the East Coast and the West Coast, with ABC News coverage incorporated into the story in real time as the main results arrive. The Conners"Live from Lanford," Mark has (Ames McNamara) seeing the results of a school project with her sister Harris (Emma Kenney), which is quite apathetic about the entire electoral process believing that money has a real influence.

According to ABC, the episode introduces the other characters who share their opinions on politics and voting while preparing a surprise farewell party for Louise (Katey Sagal) This results in great tension between Dan (John goodman) and the family while their complicated relationship with Louise reaches a crossroads.