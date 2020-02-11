The Conners and a brief history of live TV episodes

The Conners A great tradition continues with its episode on Tuesday, February 11: a live episode.
Linked to the results of the Democratic primary in New Hampshire, ABC Roseanne Spinoff will be broadcast live. The Conners The cast will perform the episode live twice, for the East Coast and the West Coast, with ABC News coverage incorporated into the story in real time as the main results arrive. The Conners"Live from Lanford," Mark has (Ames McNamara) seeing the results of a school project with her sister Harris (Emma Kenney), which is quite apathetic about the entire electoral process believing that money has a real influence.
According to ABC, the episode introduces the other characters who share their opinions on politics and voting while preparing a surprise farewell party for Louise (Katey Sagal) This results in great tension between Dan (John goodman) and the family while their complicated relationship with Louise reaches a crossroads.
Beyond the recent strip of live music productions like The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: The Little Mermaid Live, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert Y Rent Live (despite much of Rent being a prerecorded dress rehearsal), which were triggered by the success of NBC The sound of live music, live TV episodes were stunts used to capture ratings and attention. Going live for a television show is a tired and true practice.
Most multi-camera sitcoms like The Conners They are recorded in front of a live studio audience, which facilitates the transition of programs to a live format. However, it is known that single-chamber comedies and one-hour dramas immerse the toes in the water. Even cartoons.
Get a brief recent history of the trend below. Obviously, there are other instances of a live show, such as the soap opera A life to live, so the emphasis on brief Y recent history.
Paul Drinkwater / NBCU Photo Bank
ER (1997)
Perhaps one of the most ambitious live events, the premiere of the fourth season of ER it was launched on both coasts with cast members that include George Clooney, Julianna Margulies Y Noah wyle. The premise explained why viewers saw cameras moving around the hospital: a documentary film crew is invited to the hospital to film intrepid doctors and nurses.
Warner Bros.
The Drew Carey Show (1999, 2000, 2001)
Drew Carey and his cast were known for Anyway Whose line is this? And the show went live three times with loose frames to let the cast go crazy.
Chris Haston / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images through Getty Images
Will & Grace (2005, 2006)
During the original eight seasons of Will and grace, the NBC comedy came live twice, once at the premiere of season eight with guest star Alec Baldwin and again later that season in an episode set entirely in Karen's bathroom.
Mitch Haddad / NBCU Photo Bank
The West Wing (2005)
Another drama that unexpectedly launched, The West Wing organized a presidential debate between Arnold Vinick (Alan Alda) and Matthew Santos (Jimmy Smitts)
Dana Edelson / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal through Getty Images through Getty Images
30 Rock (2010, 2012)
Tina FeyThe workplace comedy took place in a live sketches show and was full of veteran sketches and performing artists. This simply made sense. The two live shows were full of cameos by artists like Kim Kardashian, Paul MCCARTNEY, Amy Poehler, Fred Armisen, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Hamm Y Julia Louis Dreyfus.
Adam Rose / NBC
Inadaptable (2015-2016)
After the success of a live episode in the second season, NBC did everything Not upgradeable Season three live. Each episode had a special musical guest, including Weezer, Charlie Puth Y alley boys.
Fox
The Simpsons (2016)
At the end of "Simprovised,quot;, Homer (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) answered the questions of live viewers for the east and west coast transmissions.
The Conners airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC