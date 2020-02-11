The Coco Ho Volcom collection takes you from the beach to the city in style

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
The surf report requires big waves and an even bigger style.
While fans can know Coco Ho As a professional Hawaii surfer, the 28-year-old is also a fashion lover. He loves it so much that he recently partnered with Volcom to create a fashion collection that will take him from the beach to the city in style.
"When I was a child, I was very inspired by the people I met and the things I have seen traveling from a young age, I absorbed many cultures and a really open mind. I want to say that it encouraged my love for fashion," Coco shared with E! News exclusively. "For my collection, I made sure that everything fit in that season of my life: the first season was Hawaii and comfortable and breathable beach pieces for long days and dresses for warm nights."
The collection, consisting of rompers, swimsuits, dresses and more, is also inspired by the Aloha state.
"Hawaii is very relaxed and colorful, and that came out completely in the romper with leash and beach pants," he shared. "I did not think only of Hawaii while designing, but it is so ingrained in my house."
We gather some of our favorite pieces that are available on both the Nordstrom and Volcom sites. And whatever you choose to use in the coming months, Coco expects you to feel a certain way.
"EVERYTHING must feel effortless and bold," he shared. "EVERYONE should feel the same."
