The CIA secretly owned encrypted code creation machines for decades, allowing them to spy on governments

The CIA secretly owned a Swiss company that ruled global spy communications for decades, which allowed them to read messages from their allies and enemies in what an internal report called "the intelligence coup of the century."

A joint investigation published Tuesday by the German public broadcaster ZDF and The Washington Post, based on documents from the CIA and the foreign intelligence agency BND from Germany, revealed that Crypto AG earned millions of dollars for the two agencies.

While the BND used the revenue generated from the sale of crypto devices to finance field operations, the CIA used the money to buy rival companies and establish a quasi-monopoly for Crypto, said Erich Schmidt-Eenboom, a German intelligence expert.

At the same time, it provided them with access to encrypted communications from more than 120 countries for decades, as they reportedly sold secure models to friendly governments and manipulated systems for the rest of the world.

Crypto, whose products are still in use in more than a dozen countries, was liquidated in 2018 and the two companies that bought most of their assets say they have no continuous connection to any intelligence service.

But the 96-page account of the operation, completed in 2004 by the Center for the Study of Intelligence of the CIA, raises questions about whether the US. UU. They knew about global atrocities and did not intervene so as not to expose their secret.

The report is also a 2008 complication of the oral history of German intelligence officials.

Edward Snowden, a former US intelligence employee who once was in Geneva and who leaked a large treasure of intelligence documents in 2013, detailed similar US operations. UU. With manipulated communications equipment.

The new report states that the CIA operation was based on a military installation used by US troops in Munich and later in the attic of a building adjacent to the US Consulate. UU.

The machines also fed Britain's intelligence over the Argentine army during the Falklands War. In the image, the Royal Navy Westland Sea King HC.4 of the 825 Naval Air Squadron takes off after transporting Company J, 42 Command, Royal Marines from Port San Carlos to Darwin, June 1982

NSA director Bobby Ray Inman said that when the Carter administration asked them about how Ayatollah Khomeinei's regime was reacting to the latest messages in an agreement to release 52 hostages at the US embassy: "We were able to respond to your questions about 85 percent. " of time & # 39 ;. In the picture, an American hostage with bandaged eyes and tied hands is taken to the embassy grounds.

Affirms that the National Security Agency controlled almost all aspects of the operation and that the spying objectives were divided into three areas; & # 39; A for the Soviets, B for Asia and G for virtually any other place & # 39 ;.

The Washington Post report states that in the early 1980s, more than half of the intelligence gathered by Group G was going through Crypto machines.

They managed to take care of the rivals with a 1970 agreement from the creator of the machine, Boris Hagelin, who was originally from Russia, grew up in Sweden and then fled to the United States in 1940.

He planned to pass the company to his son, Bo. But Bo, whom the CIA considered a "wild card,quot;, died in a car accident that was not considered suspicious.

"Imagine the idea that the US government convinces a foreign manufacturer to use Jimmy equipment in their favor," indicate the documents obtained by the Post. "Talk about a brave new world."

Hagelin told a single board member, Sture Nyberg, about CIA participation. They used code names for the operation and covered property agreements with the help of a German law firm that created ghost companies and contracts that required only the signing of a & # 39; bearer & # 39 ;.

Crypto AG encryption customers from the 50s to 2000s Argentina Austria Algeria I ran Bangladesh Brazil Angola Iraq Burma Czechoslovakia India Egypt Chile Jordan Greece Indonesia Gabon Colombia Kuwait Hungary Japan Ghana Honduras Lebanon Ireland Malaysia Guinea Oman Mexico Italy Pakistan Ivory Coast Qatar Nicaragua Portugal Philippines Libya Saudi Arabia Peru Romania South Korea Syria Mauricio Uruguay Spain Thailand Morocco U.A.E. Venezuela Turkey Vietnam Nigeria Vatican City Congo Rep. Yugoslavia South Africa Sudan Tanzania Tunisia Zaire Zimbabwe ALSO – United Nations

The main adversaries of the USA UU. In the Cold War, the Soviet Union and China were never clients of Crypto, but other clients included Iran, India and Pakistan, military boards in Latin America and the Vatican, the two media reported.

"Foreign governments were paying good money to the United States and West Germany for the privilege of having their most secret communications read by at least two (and possibly up to five or six) foreign countries," the CIA report of the Seventies

The Washington Post reports that "the Germans were baffled by the will of the Americans to spy on everyone but their closest allies, with goals that include NATO members such as Spain, Greece, Turkey and Italy."

The operation allowed them to monitor Iran's mullahs during the 1979 hostage crisis.

It also fueled Britain's intelligence about the Argentine army during the Falklands War.

But when Argentina questioned the security of the encryption device, they claimed that the NSA probably cracked an older machine used, but the last CAG 500 machine was "unbreakable."

"The lantern worked," says the story of the recently launched CIA. "The Argentines swallowed with difficulty, but continued to buy CAG equipment."

The participation of Western spy agencies in Crypto had been alleged for a long time. In 1992, a Crypto representative was arrested in Iran and spent months in prison before being released after the BND allegedly paid a ransom of $ 1 million.

The incident was one of the reasons why the German spy agency left the operation politically sensitive in 1993, he said.

Reportedly, Siemens, based in Munich, advised on commercial and technical matters in exchange for five percent ownership and Motorola made the devices less bulky over the years.

Motorola knew it was being done for intelligence purposes.

The history of the CIA ends when Germany left the program, but evidence shows that the program continued. The CIA owned Crypto until 2018.

Swiss authorities said Tuesday that they opened an investigation into allegations that a cryptographic device manufacturer based in Zug, Switzerland, was a front operated by the intelligence of the CIA and West Germany that allowed them to decipher country codes They used their products.

The spokeswoman for the Swiss Ministry of Defense, Carolina Bohren, told The Associated Press that & # 39; after a media investigation & # 39 ;, her office had notified the Cabinet about the Crypto case on November 5, 2019 On January 15, the decision was made to appoint a former Supreme Court Judge to review the reports and report at the end of June.

"The events under discussion date from 1945 and are difficult to reconstruct and interpret in the current context," he said.

The Associated Press reported that Schmidt-Eenboom questioned the idea that the Swiss government was not aware of the true nature of Crypto.

"That is not credible," he said. They close both eyes.

BND from Germany, the CIA, Siemens and Motorola declined to comment on the story.

Konstantin von Notz, a lawmaker from the Green of Germany party that is part of the parliamentary committee that oversees the BND, told ZDF that he had asked for answers to the questions posed by the report on the operation.