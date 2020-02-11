The Boston University coach called the penalty "unreal,quot; after the loss of Beanpot

The Celtics face the Rockets in Houston today at 9:30 p.m. Boston is currently on a winning streak of seven games.

%MINIFYHTML892313bd8ebc0034b42af0d7d7e3017a11% %MINIFYHTML892313bd8ebc0034b42af0d7d7e3017a12%

The Bruins will return to action tomorrow against the Canadiens at TD Garden (7:30 p.m.)

On Monday night, northeast men's hockey won their third consecutive Beanpot, defeating Boston University 5-4 in double overtime. The game, which was seen by a record crowd for the competition: it included several plays and incredible moments, including a goal of tie Terriers practically when the time expired in the third period.

But in double overtime, it was the Huskies who prevailed, scoring a power goal to win it.

The controversial penalty in double overtime of the Beanpot: In the middle of an incredible Beanpot championship game, an unfortunate moment remained in the post-game scene.

A penalty, summoned in the second overtime period of the epic confrontation of Northeastern and Boston University, immediately became a point of controversy when the game's winning goal was scored during the subsequent power game.

Patrick Harper, of Boston University, was called for tripping over Ryan Shea, from the northeast. A few minutes later, Northeastern was celebrating its third consecutive Beanpot trophy when Jordan Harris scored for the Huskies.

Here is the call against Patrick Harper to take down Ryan Shea. #BUvsNU #Beanpot (via @NESN) pic.twitter.com/FjCf5HdPco – Boston Hockey Blog (@BOShockeyblog) February 11, 2020

Afterwards, Boston University coach Albie O & # 39; Connell was not happy.

"What did you think? What did you think about it?" O'Connell said when journalists asked about the sanction. "I am not supposed to comment on the officials. All I will say is diving in that game called Unreal. Unreal."

"Karma did not reach that one," added O & # 39; Connell. "It's going to. It's something hard to see."

The discussion of the call was extended. Even college hockey neutrals weighed, disagree with the call.

As expected, the former Boston University defender and current Bruin Charlie McAvoy was sympathetic, retweet A critique of the decision.

Northeast coach Jim Madigan, citing some of Beanpot's history, had a different view of the call.

"I will not dignify the question or its comments with an answer," Madigan said when they asked me about the position of O & # 39; Connell. “As I said, I thought it was a really good game. Both teams competed hard. They played hard. The game could have gone in any direction. We have the rest. I sympathize and empathize with him. Because we have lost to BU in what we do not think was a good decision in 2015. These things have a way to match. Our boy went down the wing and tripped. Then the referee called him. "

Trivia: Trae Young recently achieved the rare feat of scoring 48 or more points in a game in which he also recorded at least 13 assists. Young, James Harden and another player are the only ones who achieved that several times in the history of the NBA. Who is the third player?

(Answer at the end).

Tip: A Hall of Fame member helped the Celtics win the 1981 NBA Finals.

More from Boston.com:

Trevor Bauer is not a fan of the proposed changes to the Major League Baseball playoff format:

I have no idea who made this new playoff format proposal, but Rob is responsible for launching it, so I'll tell you, Rob Manfred. His proposal is absurd for too many reasons to write on Twitter and shows that he has absolutely no idea about baseball. You are a joke – Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 11, 2020

Former Patriots assistant coach Pepper Johnson was fired after a game: Johnson, who started the XFL season as the Los Angeles Wildcats defensive coordinator, was fired by the team after his 37-17 defeat in the franchise against the Houston Roughnecks.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Wildcats have split up with DC Pepper Johnson … Read more …#XFL #XFLFootball # XFL2020 https://t.co/CKViGEAjys – XFL Newsroom (@XFLNewsroom) February 10, 2020

New Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs found the 2014 Will Ferrell sketch fun: Of course, there is also a video of all Ferrell outtakes, which lasts four minutes in a row.

I don't know where this is from, but I love it 🥶 https://t.co/Y6CQsp8pu6 – Jeter Downs (@ jeter2downs) February 10, 2020

In this day: In 1990, Buster Douglas achieved one of the biggest surprises in boxing history, knocking out Mike Tyson in the tenth round to win the heavyweight championship. Scheduled as a 42-1 loser, Douglas shocked the world by first recovering from a fall in the eighth round, and then landing a series of blows in the tenth that sent Tyson to the ground for the first time in his undefeated career so far.

A stunned Tyson could not stand up in time, and Douglas was the new champion:

Featured Daily: Boston University striker Robert Mastrosimone avoided what would have been a decisive goal from the Northeast in the third period of the Beanpot final on Monday night with a fantastically alert slap of his stick.

Robert Mastrosimone prevents a goal from the northeast. pic.twitter.com/KmWHzB6pED – Conor Ryan (@ ConorRyan_93) February 11, 2020

Reply Trivia: Nate "Tiny,quot; Archibald