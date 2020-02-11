The birthday boy Paul Millsap leads Nuggets in a great return in the second half over the Spurs

Well, that's a way to celebrate.

Paul Millsap, on his 35th birthday, snatched a two-digit deficit from the Nuggets and paved the way for a massive return in the second half over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Millsap, with a restriction of minutes since returning from his knee injury, scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half and the Nuggets achieved a 127-120 victory at Pepsi Center.

"I knew we needed (energy)," Millsap said. “It had to come from somewhere. … They beat us in the first half, so they needed to bring some kind of energy and just wanted to be that spark plug. "

The fourth consecutive Nuggets victory improved their record to 38-16, their best start in the history of the NBA franchise, while they await Wednesday night's clash against Los Angeles Lakers, the best in the Western Conference.

Once Millsap's agitation ended, the witness passed to Jamal Murray. After an ankle injury seemed to hamper him in the first half, Murray increased with 14 points in the last quarter to help seal the victory. Murray, who finished with 26 points, was in his bag of tricks, dissecting the defense of San Antonio with his floats and then devastating the Spurs with two triples. Gary Harris added a huge 3-point triple in the fourth quarter to put the Pepsi Center in a frenzy.

"(Jamal) was limping, Torrey (Craig) was limping, we had a lot of guys beaten," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. "But the show that Jamal put on the offensive end in that second half was incredible."

Nikola Jokic added 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, which further underlines why he was named the player of the Western Conference week on Monday.

"The biggest statistic for me, 34 assists (in general), just one rotation in the entire second half," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. He added: "That was another notable return from our tough group."

San Antonio almost ran away with the game while shooting 16 to 32 from a range of 3 points. LaMarcus Aldridge set the Spurs pace with 33 points, including four triples, and guard Dejounte Murray added 14 points and nine assists.

With 23 points in the middle of the third quarter, the Nuggets were about to retire. But Millsap energized the second unit with his hustle and effort, leading a furious race that saw the Nuggets enter the last quarter only 93-89. Millsap scored eight points only in the fourth, including a three-point triple. He also did it on the defensive side with an imposing block on Colorado's own Derrick White in the lane.

As loud as the game was during the race, the crowd exploded when Monte Morris buried a 32-foot and 3-foot pointer to finish the room.

After the game, Millsap was asked how he would celebrate his birthday.

"I will go home, drink some water, probably bathe and sleep," Millsap said. "That's a good night, it's a very good night."

Murray entered Monday's game for a tear since he returned three games ago from his ankle injury. Malone thought that his two weeks in the bank recovering could have given him a new perspective.

"Maybe it just slows down," Malone said. “I think, on the one hand, only from a physical point of view, being healthy but also resting. I think he looks well rested, he looks good. And then, the second is not to force the problem, take what the defense is giving you. If you are open, shoot. If not, get off the ball and play for a teammate. I love the decision-making and balance with which you are playing right now. "

Monday's game, Denver's first encounter with San Antonio this season, offered a natural moment to reflect on what last year's first round playoff series meant for the ascending franchise.

"I can't put a dollar sign on it, it was very valuable," said Malone. “You had seven of our nine best players making their playoff debut. … There are many players who go through their playoff experiences and never get a seventh game. All our young people got two last year, one was positive, one was not so positive, obviously. ”

The defense was optional during a scorching first half that saw the Spurs take a 67-53 lead at halftime. Aldridge and Murray combined for 27 points, but the Spurs did most of their damage from the 3-point line, where they finished 9 of 15 from the outside during the first two quarters.

The Nuggets responded with nine triples, while 10 turnovers undermined any offensive consistency. Jokic finished the first half with seven points in three shots, along with four assists. The Spurs made a concerted effort to make anyone but Jokic beat them.

Murray and Harris added only six points combined and seemed to doubt some open glances.