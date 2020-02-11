The anniversary publication of Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt for each other is adorable

%MINIFYHTMLbe31af6e3781d8a27c9acd8fbdb18f9b11% %MINIFYHTMLbe31af6e3781d8a27c9acd8fbdb18f9b12%



Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have been married for twelve years. The couple celebrates their anniversary today and on the occasion of their great day, they took to Instagram to share special publications with each other and even wrote adorable legends for it.



While Sanjay captioned the anniversary as "I don't know what I would do without you … Happy anniversary ï¸Â @maanayata ", Maanataya published a photo with Sanjay and wrote:" There is no feeling in the world like knowing that you have someone by your side to face what life holds for you ï¸Â thank you @duttsanjay for being that person in my life for years and forever #happyanniversary #besthalf #love #grace #positivity #dutts #togetherness #beautifullife #thankyougod "

Check out the posts here.

See this post on Instagram I don't know what I would do without you … Happy anniversaryâ € ¤ï¸Â @maanayata A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) in February 10, 2020 at 10:47 p.m. PST

Aren't they adorable?