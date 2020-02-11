The alleged text messages find Ariana Grande bothering Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and others

%MINIFYHTML4fe5ff576dd3ace165765b03800e703011% %MINIFYHTML4fe5ff576dd3ace165765b03800e703012%

WENN / Avalon / Guillermo Proano

In one of the supposed messages he has with a blogger, the Grammy-winning singer admits that his meeting with the & # 39; Fetish & # 39; singer at the 2016 AMA it was & # 39; really fake & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Things don't look too good for Ariana Grande. The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer has been accused of speaking behind some of her fellow musicians, such as Selena Gomez Y Demi lovato, the back and the screenshots of his alleged text messages with a gossip blog have been circulating on the Internet.

In some of the messagesAriana said Selena did not have a "lasting impact" on the industry and admitted that her meeting with Disney's former darling at the 2016 American Music Awards was really "false." He later said: "His songs don't vibrate with me. I can't remember the last time I heard a song by Selena."

%MINIFYHTML4fe5ff576dd3ace165765b03800e703013% %MINIFYHTML4fe5ff576dd3ace165765b03800e703014%

The blogger agreed with her and added: "I think her last memorable success was Fetish. Stan Twitter doesn't care about her music," to which the Grammy-winning singer replied: "Yes! She is there as Demi. LOL".

%MINIFYHTML4fe5ff576dd3ace165765b03800e703015% %MINIFYHTML4fe5ff576dd3ace165765b03800e703016%

Demi and Selena were not the only ones Ariana despised during the conversation. She implied that Shawn mendes Y Camila CabelloThe duo "Senorita" was a song "boring" and commented on a preview of Khalid Y Ed SheeranThe collaboration of "This production. Nvm. A nap. A nap". The "Thank U, Next" singer also made fun of Jake paul Y Tana Mongeaurelationship in a moment saying: "Your poor children."

None of the Ariana team members have responded to this accusation. However, many of his fans have come to his defense and have indicated that the screenshots were retouched.

"ZOOM IN. It's fake. The only thing you can try are the audios. And there he just talked about his events. The rest could be edited. Bon apetit," said one. Another echoed: "However, she said nothing wrong with this … (sic) and with this ss … you can literally see the line where they cut and paste … they need better editors at least hahaha."