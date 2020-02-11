Tense moment, a huge python called & # 39; Mr Sniffles & # 39; faces a terrified pet cat through the glass

%MINIFYHTML0c2778643dfee7573c848e182be1d6ee11% %MINIFYHTML0c2778643dfee7573c848e182be1d6ee12%

A massive python has been caught trying to slide through a sliding door while being watched carefully by a terrified pet cat.

The video was filmed from inside a house in Indooroopilly, Brisbane.

The snake, nicknamed & # 39; Mr Sniffles & # 39 ;, was seen raising his head as he tried to go through the door while the scared cat walked away in a video shared with Reddit by the owner of the pet.

The video attracted over a hundred comments from terrified Brisbane residents who wanted to know where exactly the material was captured in order to avoid the area

He said he came home and let his cat go out to eat before hearing the snake's whistle and hurriedly put his pet inside.

"Personally, I wouldn't leave that glass door open (and I would trust the screen door) in the short term, and I would be checking all the windows correctly," one person wrote.

A snake hunter from Brisbane told Daily Mail Australia that the snake was a common carpet python and was "very common,quot; in southeast Queensland during summer rains.

Snake Out Brisbane's owner, Janne Torkkola, said summer is "pretty constant,quot; for them, with around 50 calls every month during warmer weather.

& # 39; Afternoon sSummer and fall are the hatching season, so both adults and baby snakes keep us busy at this time of year & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

The python on the carpet lifts its head as it tries to reach the terrified cat that hides behind a glass door.

"Honestly, most snakes are not causing harm or threat and can be allowed to move safely on their own, especially if they are outdoors and there are no pets at risk," he said.

He said it is probably not a good idea to let domestic cats roam freely at this time of year.

& # 39; Cats occasionally make the snake menu here in SEQ. Ideally, all small pets should be kept indoors or in secure enclosures with 5×5 mm steel aviary mesh. And, in general, cats should not be wandering outdoors without supervision & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.