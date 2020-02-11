Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry reveals the gender of baby number four

Teen mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry recently announced that she was pregnant with baby number four. And now, the 27-year-old girl and her three children – Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 6 and Lux, 2 – have revealed the baby's gender in a new Instagram video.

In the clip, which was filmed for Teen mom 2 – Lowry, her three children and her friend Natalie and her son hold confetti cannons. And, when Lowry counts them back and gives them the signal to turn and pop, everyone is immediately covered in blue streamers and confetti. Yes, Lowry is having another child.

Lowry shares Isaac with her ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Lux's father is Lowry's boyfriend, Chris Lopez, and he is also the father of baby number four.

"The children and I are very excited to add another baby to the mix," Lowry said. We weekly. “Thank you all for your continued support and good wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will run smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our new addition. "

PotHead Hair Care revealed on Instagram on February 4 that she was almost 16 weeks pregnant, and admitted that her first trimester was difficult. He explained that he had dealt with morning sickness and nausea, and that he had absolutely no energy. But, she was starting to feel better and hoped it would continue.

Lopez was not part of the gender disclosure, and it was not in the photo that Lowry published for her pregnancy announcement. Instead, the photo showed the MTV star sitting on a bed with her three children while holding sonogram images.

Chris López gives an amazing answer when asked if he is having another baby with Kailyn https://t.co/nTvTeAZYIj – MTV Teen Mom (@TeenMomGossip) February 10, 2020

Lowry and Lopez have been on and off for years, and she told Dr. Drew in the Teen mom 2 meeting in December that they did not have a co-paternity relationship at that time. He explained that Lopez was in therapy and working on himself, adding that Lopez would see Lux when the time was right.

However, Lowry has made it clear that she and Lopez are "always together, even when we are not together," and that they will always be close. Lopez admitted during a question and answer session on Twitter in October that he wished he had been there for Lowry when he was pregnant with Lux, and it seems that he will be part of the new baby's life.

Chris Lopez will not be in Teen mom 2, although. Kailyn Lowry explained that López has no plans to appear on the reality show because he saw Rivera and Marroquin take advantage of their presence on the program and the platform that brought them.

"He doesn't want to be that person," Lowry said.

As for having another child, a Twitter user told the Coffee Convos Podcast presenter who would need to get pregnant with baby number five and try to have a girl. "Lmaooo is starting the team of 5 basketball players," Lowry replied.

Ad

New episodes of Teen mom 2 He will return to MTV later this year.



Post views:

0 0