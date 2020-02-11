Team GB: the coronavirus & # 39; remains a stranger & # 39 ;, says deputy director Mike Hay | News of the Olympic Games

















Team GB deputy mission chief Mike Hay tells journalist Geraint Hughes what steps are being taken to control the spread of the coronavirus

The potential impact of the coronavirus on the GB Team's preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics remains "a little unknown," according to mission deputy director Mike Hay.

Last week, Tokyo organizers admitted that they were "seriously concerned,quot; about the outbreak, while an IOC spokesperson confirmed that "countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of Tokyo 2020's plans to organize Safe Games."

But while Hay refused to think about what could happen, Team GB has made arrangements to ensure that the health and safety of athletes is adequately taken care of.

Hay told Sky Sports News: "We only know what we know now. It is having an effect at this time, clearly the proximity of Tokyo to China."

"They have already canceled some test events in China for the events of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022 that should have happened about a week ago. So we are working with the IOC, the host organizing committee, the World Health Organization ".

"We are trying to update our team leaders as much as we can, but it is a bit unknown. Always at the bottom of our minds it is the health and safety of athletes that is paramount for Team GB, so it is a process of monitoring at the moment. "

There is widespread concern about the impact that the coronavirus could have on the Tokyo Olympics this summer

There are also confirmed that there are plans to mitigate the expected effects of extreme heat and humidity that occur in Tokyo in July and August, this summer's Games begin on July 24.

"We've been going for a long time, probably for three or four years," he said. "Heat is not necessarily a problem, it is a combination of heat and humidity.

"Our athletes who compete outdoors have already experienced it, we had a simulation camp along with a series of tests last year.

"The organizers are launching many heat meter measurement plans in all places and we are doing the same. It is a challenge and we are not moving away from that."

Continued concerns about the coronavirus persist amid news last week that Chinese athletes had to provide a medical certificate and undergo an evaluation to prove that they did not pose a health risk before being able to compete against their Team counterparts. GB in the basketball classification matches.