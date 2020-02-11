Taryn Manning says she's worried & # 39; & # 39; by Britney Spears

Frank Trapper / Corbis through Getty Images
Taryn Manning is revealing that she is "worried,quot; about Crossing co-star Britney Spears.
As the battle for the future of the pop star continues, his former co-star intervenes to express his concern for Britney's health. She made the surprise statement on Instagram, telling her followers: "Not trying to get I like it, I don't give a damn. I'm worried about my friend and co-star. Too many times we let one go astray and never bother bothering us." No it's my chair, it's not my problem. "
"Hey, at least we are not entering a gas chamber outside the left field today #love @britneyspears … for all who hit me daily to do something. I hear you now! We care. Go to the angels, this is her playground … she can't change the phase anymore. She's my focus. I love you, "the Orange is the new black The star continues.
Currently, Spears remains under a conservatorship, as it has been for the past 12 years. It remains to be seen if his father, Jamie Spears, he will return to his role as conservative after he temporarily resigned in September 2019.
However, the followers of the #FreeBritney movement want to see her live autonomously after more than a decade under her father's control.
Lately, fans have expressed concern about Britney's apparent absence on social media. The pop star usually communicates with her fans and offers updates about her life through Instagram, but with the pop-up display by Britney Spears, the mother of two has been unusually MIA and has posted fan images instead of her. The last Instagram post that appeared to be from Britney personally was January 31.
But, Britney could have taken a break from social media to clear her mind of any negativity. In December, the singer asked people to be friendlier and keep their comments. "Happy holidays friends! I love to share with all of you … but it has been difficult to keep wanting to share because people say the worst things," he shared. "If you don't like a post … just keep it for yourself and stop following that person! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Do not tell yourself a note of the voice of your voice in one of the hands of the hands of the hands of the hands of the hands of the hands in the hands of the hands of the hands of the hands of the shoulders of the hands of the shoulders of the hands of the hands of the hands of the shoulders of the hands of the shoulders of the hands of the shoulders of the shoulders of the hands of the nerves of the bar of a heart of the bar of the bar of the bar of the head of the hand of the bar of the bar of the mouth of the mouth of the mouth of the mouth of the mouth of the mouth of the mouth bar of the mouth of the mouth of a gal … … on a window of a command box of a "" "in,quot; of the address of the address indicated in English)) "¡¡¡ If you don't like a post … don't worry anymore and stop following that person !!!
%MINIFYHTML974162dfed988b1266eeb71748a6bcb513%