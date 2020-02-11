Lately, fans have expressed concern about Britney's apparent absence on social media. The pop star usually communicates with her fans and offers updates about her life through Instagram, but with the pop-up display by Britney Spears, the mother of two has been unusually MIA and has posted fan images instead of her. The last Instagram post that appeared to be from Britney personally was January 31.

But, Britney could have taken a break from social media to clear her mind of any negativity. In December, the singer asked people to be friendlier and keep their comments. "Happy holidays friends! I love to share with all of you … but it has been difficult to keep wanting to share because people say the worst things," he shared. "If you don't like a post … just keep it for yourself and stop following that person! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Do not tell yourself a note of the voice of your voice in one of the hands of the hands of the hands of the hands of the hands of the hands in the hands of the hands of the hands of the hands of the shoulders of the hands of the shoulders of the hands of the hands of the hands of the shoulders of the hands of the shoulders of the hands of the shoulders of the shoulders of the hands of the nerves of the bar of a heart of the bar of the bar of the bar of the head of the hand of the bar of the bar of the mouth of the mouth of the mouth of the mouth of the mouth of the mouth of the mouth bar of the mouth of the mouth of a gal … … on a window of a command box of a "" "in,quot; of the address of the address indicated in English)) "¡¡¡ If you don't like a post … don't worry anymore and stop following that person !!!