Tamar Braxton shows his little ponytail and fans can't stop making jokes

Tamar Braxton showed his little ponytail in his social media account, and fans can't stop laughing. Look at Tamar's photo and the legend he wrote next.

Tamar is trying to show his fans that his hair is growing and that people couldn't be more excited.

She but her hair a long time ago, and along the way, people have been telling her to let her hair grow back, and it seems that this is precisely what she is doing.

& # 39; Stay motivated. It's going to be an amazing week #iwon Ta ’Tamar captioned its post.

Someone said: "Come on, horsetail, I miss you sister @tamarbraxton, come,quot;, and another follower posted this: "I'm done, TU,quot;, watch your growth.

One commenter said: "Okay, the hair is coming back full force," and someone else posted this: "I have a,quot; pootie "tail too. Hahaha !! That growth phase is hard! Keep winning even though shugga! "

Another commenter posted this: "I understand all the way … this is what my ponytail looks like … hey, it's growing."

A sponsor said: "Sister, they always say that people with this type of ponytail start: you know they hate when you keep it real."

Someone else told Tamar: ‘… you know what @tamarbraxton, not today! Being honest, I really like bald … it was super cute with you. "

One commenter said: "Remember when Tamar was talking about Trina's baby ponytail," and another follower posted this: "You know where hahaha is from,quot; @tamarbraxton you play too much. "

Someone joked and said to Tamar: ‘It's fine. Tilt your head back and we have shoulder action! "

Not long ago, Tamar made headlines when he shared some words of wisdom with his fans.

Her boyfriend, David Adefeso, seems to be really worried about the lives of children and youth in Nigeria. Recently he published a new plan to help children in Nigeria these days.



