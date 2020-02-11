Syrian women and girls sold as sex slaves in Lebanon | Women rights

%MINIFYHTML99182cef78260b0d41142e2f70e6d1eb11% %MINIFYHTML99182cef78260b0d41142e2f70e6d1eb12%

Beirut, Lebanon – "How do I know that most women who work as prostitutes are controlled?" asked Paul, a Jesuit volunteer, a religious order from the Roman Catholic Church, before answering his own question. "(Because) the last time I tried to help one of them get in touch with an NGO, his captors beat me and threatened me."

Everyone in Lebanon's "sex trade,quot; seems to be involved in trafficking in one way or another: the sources of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) and the General Directorate of General Security (GS) in Beirut told Al Jazeera that even the pimps work below the chain of command finally reports to a larger network of organized traffickers.

Paul has learned the ins and outs of the world of human trafficking in Lebanon over the years. Beirut, the Lebanese capital, and Jounieh, a coastal city about 10 km (6.2 miles) to the north, are where most victims of sex trafficking end up in Lebanon.

A GS officer estimated that there are at least 800 women and girls who have been forced into prostitution in these areas. But the numbers are difficult to verify due to the hidden nature of the problem.

While the ISF formally identified 29 victims (10 of whom were Lebanese and 13 Syrians) of sex trafficking in 2017, the most recent year for which there are data, other sources, including officials of the International Organization for Migration (IOM ), United States High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and NGOs, put the number in thousands.

The law

The plight of these women is aggravated by the way the law is applied in Lebanon. Article 523 of the Lebanese Criminal Code penalizes "any person who practices secret prostitution or facilitates it." Punishment is a prison sentence for anything, from one month to one year.

It is not illegal to work as a licensed prostitute, but since the government has not issued any of those licenses since the 1970s, those who work as prostitutes are vulnerable to being arrested and punished.

Beirut is no stranger to the sex industry. Prostitution was legalized in Lebanon after World War I when the government decided to concentrate prostitutes in one area, Mutanabbi Street, which became the red district of Beirut before being destroyed in the Civil War, would protect Lebanese women of French and Senegalese soldiers.

According to the Lebanese Prostitution Act of 1931, brothels were divided into two groups: public brothels and escort houses. The law also establishes conditions for those who work outside the brothels, dividing them into groups of workers; Coffee girls, lovers and "artists,quot;.

After the Civil War in Lebanon, which lasted from 1975 to 1990, secret prostitution, that is, without a license, became a crime.

But hundreds of women enter Lebanon every year, particularly from Eastern Europe and Morocco, with an "artist,quot; visa, to work as dancers in clubs. It is widely understood that "artist,quot; is a euphemism for "prostitute."

Objects made by women, as part of the activities of the local NGO Dar Al Amal for women detained in prison in Lebanon. Many of them were arrested on charges of prostitution despite being victims of traffickers (Daniela Sala / Al Jazeera)

Street life

It's around 8 p.m. on a Saturday, near the intersection of Daoura near Bourj Hammoud, in the Armenian district of Beirut, on a street full of shops and cafes. From his car, Paul just saw a woman leaning towards a black SUV. She and the driver talk for a few minutes. Finally, she gets in the car. The transaction is fast and people who pass do not seem to notice.

"They found a deal," explains Paul's wife, Ray. The couple, both in their 40s, have been volunteers for the church for years. Paul got involved for the first time 20 years ago when he discovered that one of his neighbors was being forced into prostitution. He says he felt it was his "Christian mission,quot; to help. Ray decided to join him shortly after meeting in 2010.

We meet Lebanese women, East Africans and many Syrians. Everyone wants to leave the job, but the only ones I have seen leaving one trafficker was because they were handed over to another (trafficker). Paul, volunteer

Paul and Ray are Armenian-Lebanese and asked that their real names be retained due to the sensitivity of their work. For the past 10 years, they have distributed food and medicine once a week to "needy people," the couple's term for the homeless, drug addicts, beggars and women exploited for prostitution in Beirut.

While driving around Doura, in the eastern suburbs of Beirut, the main road is still full. Two police officers patrol the area. But around the corner, Ray sees another woman sitting in a car with a man. They've seen her here before, waiting at the corner of the street.

"We know Lebanese women, East Africans and, in recent years, many Syrians, of course," says Paul. "In my experience, everyone wants to quit the job, but the only ones I've seen leaving a trafficker, it was because they were handed over to another (trafficker)."

The Chez Maurice case

It was not a big surprise for Paul when, in 2016, it was learned that 75 Syrian women had been trafficked and held captive in a brothel in Jounieh for years.

What became known as the "Chez Maurice case,quot;, after the brothel they were in, only came to light because four women managed to escape.

Legal Agenda, a Lebanese NGO that collected several testimonies from survivors of Brothel Chez Maurice, described the place as a "torture chamber."

"I didn't think there was a state (law and order) in Lebanon," said one of the women trafficked to the Legal Agenda. "(One of the traffickers) told me that he bought the state with his money. I believed him at the time I was detained in the General Security building for 24 hours and then released."

Despite the uproar of the media around the case, the owner of the brothel, a Lebanese businessman, was released on bail. The hearings on the case have been postponed several times and, three years later, the trial is about to begin.

& # 39; Don't trust the system & # 39;

In 2011, the US Department of State. UU. He placed Lebanon on its level 2 watch list of countries that do not fully comply with standards to combat human trafficking. Following pressure from civil groups such as the Legal Agenda, Lebanon passed a new law against trafficking.

Since then, however, the Syrian crisis has precipitated a massive influx into Lebanon. Many of the refugees are women and children who have already suffered trauma and may be particularly vulnerable to exploitation.

Al Jazeera heard stories of various scenarios in which Syrian women and children ended up in the hands of traffickers. One involved marriages, either in Syria or Lebanon, where the "husband,quot; later revealed himself as a trafficker. Another involved groups of women and children who were trafficked across the border. There are also cases of women and girls recruited by force into refugee camps or even sold by their families to traffickers.

However, they arrived in Lebanon, human rights groups and humanitarian workers say that not enough is being done to protect them. Ghada Jabbour, head of the anti-trafficking unit of the NGO Kafa ("sufficient,quot; in Arabic), which focuses on gender-based violence, He explains: "There is no trust in the system. Victims do not ask for help and do not report. And, at the same time, there is no disclosure program for victims."

Ashraf Rifi, former justice minister and director of the ISF, in his office. He says that social stigma means that Syrian refugees who fall into the hands of traffickers are fired as "fair,quot; prostitutes (Daniela Sala / Al Jazeera)

When the numbers do not add up

According to the Lebanon ISF, the number of victims of trafficking identified, including those forced to begging, labor exploitation and prostitution, has remained constantly low: 19 in 2015, 87 in 2016 (mainly the survivors of Chez Maurice) and 54 in 2017. The majority were Sirius.

However, Dima Haddad, IOM's program officer, says that official statistics are not close to conveying the magnitude of the problem.

From his office at IOM headquarters in Beirut, he coordinates a regional working group to combat trafficking in persons in Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey and Jordan, the countries most affected by the Syrian refugee crisis. Sitting at her desk, surrounded by graphics that show the dozens of tasks her team has planned for the next few months, she says: "Where there is a crisis, there is human trafficking.

"Vulnerability is increasing, therefore, traffic is increasing."

When asked if there are gaps in the system to identify the victims, Haddad responds immediately. "Absolutely. If I have to be more diplomatic, I would say there is a lot of work to be done. It is urgent, since we believe that the fight against trafficking is a life-saving intervention."

There are also major obstacles for women to tell their stories. In addition to the shame and stigma that prevent victims from presenting themselves, it can also be difficult to access them. Approaching women on the street is dangerous, as Paul discovered over the years, while his traffickers watch them.

When investigating this characteristic, Al Jazeera tried to talk with the survivors through NGOs, local journalists and local leaders of refugee camps. However, those who were prepared to speak asked for money in return, requests that seemed to come from husbands and other relatives. Permission was not granted to access Baabda Women's Prison, where many of the women arrested for prostitution are detained.

Dima Haddad in his office in Beirut. She says that & # 39; thousands & # 39; of women have been forced into prostitution in Lebanon despite official figures that put the number of victims in tens each year (Daniela Sala / Al Jazeera)

Falling through the cracks

During 2017, the ISF adopted a policy of trying to eradicate all cases involving possible victims of trafficking through its Human Rights Unit. Until 2018, at least 108 training sessions had been given to the 37 law enforcement officers assigned to the unit to help them identify and treat suspected cases of trafficking. But, according to Alef, a human rights watchdog based in Beirut, and other organizations, these training sessions are rarely given to those in the front line and, therefore, are losing their objective.

Ashraf Rifi, who served as justice minister between 2014 and 2016, and who was the general director of the ISF from 2005 to 2013, says it could be 10-15 years before there are significant changes in the way in which cases of trafficking in persons, and specifically sex. They are identified and fought.

"It is a cultural problem," he explains in his office, referring to the low number of women, and particularly Syrian women, identified as victims of trafficking. "It is not unusual, due to stigma and discrimination, for Syrian women to be considered & # 39; just & # 39; prostitutes."

The ISF is also responsible for research on exploitation networks. And yet, Rifi adds, one of the main challenges is the "high level of corruption,quot;, even within the ISF itself.

In August 2018, the head of the ISF Office of Moral Protection and Trafficking, Johnny Haddad, was arrested on charges of corruption in connection with a prostitution network. To date, it is still under investigation by the ISF ethics committee, which means that all information related to the case is classified.

Meanwhile, hundreds of women continue to fall through the cracks, treated as criminals rather than victims.

In 2016, 304 women were arrested on prostitution charges, according to ISF data. More than half of them were Syrians. All were put in prison.

The only support available to these women after their release comes from charities. Dar Al Amal, a local NGO, helps women recover in their few offices in Sin el Fil, in the eastern suburbs of Beirut.

Here, volunteers provide emotional and practical support to women who were forced into prostitution, trying to meet their legal, medical and psychological needs.

Ghinwa Younes, a social worker who regularly visits Baabda Women's Prison, says: "All the women I met want to leave this life. Most of them are victims of trafficking, but the ISF did not understand that they were victims. from prison, they rarely receive any support and immediately return to the network of their exploiters. "

When Al Jazeera spoke with Joseph Mousallem, an ISF spokesperson, he acknowledged that the difference between prostitution and traffic is not well understood by police officers. "But it is a cultural problem that involves the whole society, not just the security forces," he says.

"Counteracting trafficking is a priority, but we have thousands of priorities: the whole system is under pressure. We do our best, but we don't have the means or resources to track victims."

& # 39; Of course they are victims & # 39;

Attorney Hasna Abdulreda meets dozens of these women during detention visits. For 10 years, she has provided legal support to women in jail, and is currently the head of the legal department of the Lebanese Center for Human Rights, a local NGO.

"In the last five years, every month at least two or three (women) communicate with me, after being arrested as prostitutes," she says. "Most of them are Syrians and, of course, they are victims of trafficking."

But there is little she can do.

"The trials are very fast and if the judge is given any reason to think that the woman is giving her consent for prostitution (for example, because she keeps a portion of the money), then he will send her to prison without further investigation." Abdulreda explains.

This is in spite of the fact that both the United Nations Convention on Trafficking in Persons and Lebanese Legislation establish that the victim's consent should be considered irrelevant.

"All I can do is give my phone number (to the detained women) and ask them to call me once they leave so I can refer them to a shelter or an NGO. In prison, they don't have a phone, so No I can contact them once they are released, "Abdulreda adds.

Although many women asked for help, in 10 years nobody called again.

For Syrian women, it is more complicated. Because they are foreigners, the GS holds them up to two days after being released from Baabda, says Abdulreda.

"I am not allowed to access your files. I just lose all contacts with them."

& # 39; Double standard & # 39;

Even when human trafficking cases go to court, the odds seem to be accumulated against victims of human trafficking.

The Legal Agenda analyzed the 34 trafficking cases that reached the courts in Lebanon between 2012 and 2017. According to lawyer Ghida Frangieh, who put together that report: "There is a clear double standard in the attitude of the judges towards prostitution and begging,quot;.

"While in all cases related to forced begging, the judges decided quite quickly that it was a case of human trafficking, when it comes to prostitution, they were digging deeper into the means of exploitation, asking for evidence that the woman was really forced to do it. " In certain cases, they ruled that the woman should not be considered a victim of human trafficking, as she consented, at least to some extent. "

(Chez Maurice) became the victim's paradigm. If it does not fit this stereotype, it is hardly considered a victim of trafficking. Ghida Frangieh, lawyer

Frangieh says that in addition to reflecting a general prejudice against women in prostitution, this opinion has also been influenced by the Chez Maurice case.

"(Chez Maurice) became the victim's paradigm. If you don't fit this stereotype, you are hardly considered a victim of trafficking," he explains.

But that's not how traffic works.

According to a former senior SG official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with the media, sex trafficking generally occurs in one of two ways: through highly organized rings operating in brothels (such as Chez Maurice) or by means of – called "free agents,quot;.

But, despite their name, free agents still operate under the protection and control of a trafficker. "There is no prostitution that is not linked to the main traffickers," says the former officer.

Joseph Mousallem, an ISF spokesperson, acknowledges that victims of sex trafficking are often treated as criminals by the justice system. Shown here in his office in Beirut He (Daniela Sala / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Long-term solutions & # 39;

"Alone, we can't do much," says Jabbour of Kafa.

Together with the Catholic network of NGOs Caritas, Kafa runs a shelter for women survivors of violence, mainly domestic workers who have been abused by their employers. The ISF occasionally sends victims of trafficking.

But its resources are limited: since 2015, Kafa has been able to offer protection to approximately 100 women, 20 of whom (all Syrians) were survivors of sex trafficking.

"These shelters are just a starting point," says Jabbour. "What we need are long-term solutions."

Where are the investigations? We are talking about organized crime. This is not something I can expect NGOs to deal with. George Ghali, Alef

Some of these women were relocated abroad, some married, but others, without an adequate support mechanism, simply returned to prostitution, forced or out of desperation.

"Countering trafficking and identifying victims is something that NGOs cannot do. It is the responsibility of the state," says George Ghali, director of Alef.

According to Ghali, the problem is not the law but rather the implementation of the law. "Where are the investigations? We are talking about organized crime. This is not something that NGOs can expect to deal with."

Back in Doura, Paul and Ray continue to provide basic help to people in need. They have no success stories to share.

Paul says he has not received more threats from traffickers. "(Why? Because) we don't make any changes in the situation. And even if one girl manages to quit smoking, they would have another."

He admits that lately, he has considered stopping his volunteer work due to the emotional cost he has had.

But giving up is not an option, he concludes.