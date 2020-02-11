Sylvester Stallone joins Michael Bay for & # 39; Little America & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML362c9cd117494ca3ad8e3121ce0da61811% %MINIFYHTML362c9cd117494ca3ad8e3121ce0da61812%
Sylvester Stallone is joining forces with the successful king Michael Bay for a new action thriller "Small america".
The "Rocky" star will star in the futuristic movie, set at a time when Americans have become a war zone in bankruptcy, assuming the role of a former Army Ranger hired by an Asian billionaire to find his missing daughter .
Bay will be the executive producer of the film, which will begin filming this summer, after the next Stallone project. "Samaritan".
Stallone also has "Scarpa","The mercenaries 4"Y"Hard as they come"on your blackboard by 2020.
