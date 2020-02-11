Surfers fight the 45-foot waves after the Ciara storm creates "exceptional,quot; weather conditions

Ad

Surfers fought 45-foot waves to compete for first place in the World Surf League in Portugal on Tuesday, after a storm caused by the Ciara storm created "exceptional,quot; weather conditions for the event.

The competition, which is held in the former fishing village of Nazaré, received an almost perfect forecast, as active storms in the North Atlantic, along with light winds, raised ideal waves on the coast.

Stunning photos show surfers gliding over huge waves and taking a breath before miraculously reaching the coast through treacherous white waters during the show of nail biting.

But a Portuguese star was not so lucky and was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a wave that was approaching when it was towed by a jet ski.

Rescuers pulled Alex Botelho out of the unconscious water and treated him at the scene before he was taken to the hospital. Now he says he is stable and aware.

The competition, which traditionally presented a paddle competition for men only, even made history by allowing women for the first time in mixed teams.

For the first time, Brazilian record holder Maya Gabeira and French surfing legend Justine Dupont competed with men in pairs as part of a new format for the event where competitors alternate between surfing and riding a jet ski.

The impressive waves of Nazaré are caused by a submarine canyon 5 km deep and 200 km wide that ends just before the coast of the city, and the event makes sure to take advantage of the exceptional weather conditions & # 39; said the World Surf League.

