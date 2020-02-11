Supporter of the Newport County ban for life after racist abuse | Soccer news







Newport issued a follower with a lifelong ban after he was convicted of racist abuse in a League Two game earlier this season.

The 40-year-old judge has already received a four-year ban order from the courts for his offensive chants during the Newport FA Cup match with Grimsby at the Rodney Parade in November.

The Sky Bet League Two club said in a statement: "Newport County welcomes the court's decision to impose a four-year soccer ban order on a person present in the local section, following an incident in our I meet at Rodney Parade earlier this season. "

"In addition to the football prohibition order imposed by the court, this person will also receive a lifelong ban from the AFC of Newport County and Rodney Parade.

"Discrimination does not take place in any area of ​​society and these actions also have no place in our football club or among our fan base. Anyone who behaves in this way, whether in the stadium or online, will receive a similar consequence. " "