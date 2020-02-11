Super coronavirus spreader revealed as Brighton's leading entrepreneur explorer

This is the coronavirus super broadcaster Steve Walsh, who inadvertently infected 11 people with the disease in a ski break in the Alps

The & # 39; super propagator & # 39; Coronavirus Brighton is an explorer leader and a 53-year-old family man who is feared to have infected at least 11 people in a fortnight before showing any symptoms of the deadly virus, MailOnline can reveal today exclusively.

Steve Walsh is in quarantine at a London hospital today after contracting the disease at a Singapore conference late last month and returning to Hove through a ski vacation in the Alps.

Mr. Walsh, who is the assistant leader of the puppy scout in the 3rd Scout Hove St Leonards Group where children know him as Shere Khan, has unwittingly placed Brighton at the center of Britain's coronavirus crisis.

It is feared that Walsh, who is in an isolation unit, has come into contact with hundreds of people upon his return to Britain, but has defeated

Speaking from the hospital, he said in a statement: “ I would like to thank the NHS for their help and care, although I have fully recovered, my thoughts are with other people who have contracted coronavirus.

& # 39; As soon as I learned that I had been exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus, I contacted my GP, NHS 111 and Public Health England.

& # 39; I was advised to attend an isolated room in the hospital, despite showing no symptoms, and then I isolated myself at home according to the instructions.

& # 39; When the diagnosis was confirmed, they sent me to an isolation unit in the hospital, where I remain, and, as a precaution, my family was also asked to be isolated.

"I also thank friends, family and colleagues for their support over the past few weeks and I ask the media to respect our privacy."

He lives with his wife Catherine and contracted the virus during a conference at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore organized by Servomex, a British gas analysis company he works for, more than two weeks ago.

He then traveled to Les Contamines-Montjoie, near Megeve, for a skiing holiday to stay with his friends Bob and Catriona Saynor, owners of the chalet where 11 people were exposed to the virus. It is believed that both have coronavirus and also their nine year old son.

Mr. Walsh then flew from Geneva to London in an easyJet plane with more than 100 passengers and crew before going to his local pub, The Brigadier in Hove, and a group yoga session in a church hall before entering the Brighton hospital with flu symptoms. and be quarantined in London last week.

A spokesman for Servomex said: & # 39; We are very happy that Steve Walsh has fully recovered. We continue to support him and his family. We are working with public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our staff and communities, and we wish anyone with the virus a quick and complete recovery.

Six of the infected Britons who came into contact with him are being treated in France and Spain, but the other five, including GPs, returned to the Brighton area. Two health centers, a nursing home and a school have been closed for fear of contamination.

Public health officials are urgently tracking patients who may have been infected, but have been accused of "losing control,quot; and keeping "secrets,quot; of the public.

Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia said: & # 39; Patient confidentiality is important, but now we can be at the point where the public's need to know more information is greater.

It would be helpful to know if he got a taxi straight to his house or a bus and stopped at the supermarket. Letting the public know this timeline will reassure many that they are not at risk & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Workers in protective suits inside the Oak County Medical Center in Brighton on Monday after a practice doctor was diagnosed with the deadly virus

The Grenadier pub in Hove, where the super spreader went for a drink after returning from Singapore with the virus. The staff who were on duty that night were told to self-insulate

The Patcham Nursing Home in the north of the city has closed its doors to visitors amid fears that a GP with a coronavirus visited one of its 24 senior residents last week.

Brighton's GP surgery, the Oak County Medical Center, was closed for & # 39; urgent health and safety operational reasons & # 39; after a staff member tested positive for the killer coronavirus

A nursing home is the last health center to be closed in Brighton amid fears that a primary doctor with a coronavirus visited one of its 24 elderly residents last week with scared spa residents.

The Patcham Nursing Home in the north of the city has closed its doors to visitors as a "precaution,quot; after the nearby Oak County Medical Center was sealed and cleaned by a team in hazardous material suits after a Medical staff member tested positive for the killer virus. .

And this morning, students at Bevendean Elementary School have been told they can stay home after it was revealed that a teacher is in “ self-isolation & # 39; & # 39; for fear that they have caught the coronavirus of the city's super spreader.

Britain is facing a major outbreak of coronavirus and Brighton is at its center because it is home to the leading scout super propagator that infected at least 11 people before getting sick last week.

A relative of a Patcham resident tried to go to the nursing home yesterday, but the bosses told him he was "off limits,quot; and told Brighton and Hove News: "They said the reasoning behind the closure was because the doctor, who tested positive for coronavirus, visited & # 39 ;.

Yesterday it was learned that the disease hit two GPs: I was afraid of being Catriona Saynor and a medical friend who was also in the Alps at the end of January.

The Coronavirus is leaving Brighton and health chiefs intentionally hide information about the super spreader, said an important city councilor.

Professor Samer Bagaeen, a leading figure on the health board of the City Council of Brighton and Hove, said Public Health England (PHE), the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and the City Council of Brighton and Hove They have lost control of the situation by keeping residents poorly informed.

He said: & # 39; I think they have not been sincere with everyone from the beginning and have intentionally concealed the implications of infections.

& # 39; We don't know who in the city has been exposed and where.

We should have been informed from day one. You have people who & # 39; isolate themselves & # 39; But they could still go to the stores.

& # 39; And the council has told councilors that we should not talk to journalists. The problem is that nobody is assuming a leadership role and everyone is passing the ball & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The follow-up of patients' doctors has become a priority because the virus is known to be particularly dangerous for people with pre-existing health conditions.

NHS sources emphasized that a maximum of 15 patients contacted them since their return from the French chalet.

Brighton's doctors are among the 11 British who are believed to have contracted the virus from a & # 39; super propagator & # 39 ;, a middle-aged businessman who contracted it in Singapore. He is believed to be a scoutmaster and married father of one.

Whitehall sources suggested that the case group meant that hundreds of people would now have to be tested for the virus. The news comes when the death toll from the deadly disease exceeds 1,000.

It is believed that at least one of the infected doctors has practiced at the Oak County Medical Center in Carden Hill. It was closed yesterday for deep cleaning.

Dr. Catriona Saynor (pictured on the left) resigned as a partner in Brighton to live permanently in the French chalet where the British super spreader visited to ski. She works at County Oak Medical Centers a locum, according to the medical center's website. It is also said that her husband Bob and their nine-year-old son were confirmed with coronavirus

A source who knows the leader of the scout puppy told the Sun: & # 39; I know I was in Singapore because I knew I was attending a conference.

& # 39; Once this was done, he went to the chalet in France through Geneva, which is an hour away, and stayed there for a week.

"After spending five days in the chalet, he took an easyJet flight to his home in Gatwick and returned to Brighton."

A spokesman for the Scout Association last night could not confirm whether one of its 640,000 members had contracted the virus.

The World Health Organization expressed its alarm about the situation last night. "The detection of this small number of cases could be the spark that turns into a major fire," said its CEO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He said it was worrisome that the disease had been transmitted by people without a history of travel to China, where the virus originated.

When the death toll in China exceeded 1,000 and the Department of Health declared a & # 39; serious and imminent threat & # 39 ;:

The Government was granted new powers to arrest anyone suspected of having coronavirus;

The number of cases in Britain reached eight, Brighton's group and two infected Chinese citizens in York;

Private schools were advised to tell students not to travel to Southeast Asia during the semester next week;

A student at Sussex University in Brighton was admitted to a hospital with suspected coronavirus;

A private school in Southampton closed for three days after students were isolated with virus symptoms;

A Chinese citizen journalist who gave the alarm about the coronavirus has been missing since last Thursday;

Health workers in the United Kingdom have now examined the virus for 1,100 people;

British Airways canceled all flights to and from China until April.

Until the Country Oak medical center is reopened, 7,600 surgery patients have been told to call NHS 111 if they are not well or 999 if they have a life-threatening emergency.

A note on the front of the Oak County Medical Center in Brighton saying the surgery has been closed for & # 39; operational difficulties & # 39;

A GP who has worked in practice, Catriona Greenwood, owns the French chalet with her husband.

However, there is no official confirmation that it is infected with the virus.

According to Brighton and Hove News, she worked a day of & # 39; admin & # 39; in surgery last week, but he didn't meet any patients.

Public Health England is also trying to track anyone who has come into contact with other infected Britons during ski vacations.

They have told a dozen people in Brighton to quarantine and send them text messages every morning asking them to answer & # 39; yes & # 39; or & # 39; no & # 39; If they have symptoms.

Five employees of the Grenadier pub in Hove have been instructed to "self-insulate,quot; after the super spreader spent two hours there on February 1.

A bar worker was told that they needed to be within two meters of an infected person for more than 20 minutes to be at risk of contracting the infection.

Professor Yvonne Doyle, medical director of PHE, said: & # 39; Two of these new cases are health workers and as soon as they were identified, we advise them to self-isolate to keep patient contact to a minimum.

"We are now working urgently to identify all patients and other health workers who may have been in close contact, and at this stage we believe that this is a relatively small number."

The fact that this super propagator transmitted the disease to 11 Britons, five of whom returned to the United Kingdom and may have infected others, has worried scientists. & # 39;

Last week, medical director Chris Whitty said patients tend to spread the disease to only two or three people.

Arrowe Park Hospital, the isolation facility at The Wirral, where the British evacuated from Wuhan in China have been staying

Health chiefs are also under increasing pressure to name a & # 39; super propagator & # 39; British coronavirus, which is believed to have infected at least seven others.

It is possible that the villagers were in close contact and that the man had no symptoms.

Andrew Freedman of the Cardiff University School of Medicine said: “ It seems that the index case has transmitted the infection to an unusually large number of contacts.

& # 39; As such, it could be called a super broadcaster.

& # 39; This can occur as a result of someone being infectious despite having few or no symptoms, which means they don't know they have the infection.

"It can also be the result of someone coming into close contact with an unusually large number of people or someone carrying a larger than normal amount of virus."

The super broadcaster, who lives in Brighton, contracted the virus at a conference at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore organized by Servomex, a British gas analysis company.

He then flew to France and spent four days in a chalet in Les Contamines-Montjoie.

This chalet has been designated as the center of this outbreak. It is owned by Miss Greenwood, one of the potentially infected GPs, and her husband Bob Saynor, 48, an environmental consultant.

Saynor is being treated for the virus in France with his nine-year-old son and five other Britons.

A British father of two children who also stayed in the chalet is in the hospital of Mallorca.

The 13 Britons who contracted the virus include Alan Steele, who fell ill on his honeymoon aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in front of Japan.

Two Chinese citizens are being treated in Newcastle after testing positive for the virus in York.

Brighton pharmacists have sold hand sanitizers and face masks.