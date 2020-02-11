Summer Walker announces that it will leave the music after 2020

%MINIFYHTMLccc7abe91729a37673ecab526823f1a811% %MINIFYHTMLccc7abe91729a37673ecab526823f1a812%

Summer Walker quickly became a fan favorite with her debut album "Over It,quot;, but it seems she is no longer interested in making music. The singer took her IG story and announced that 2020 will be her last year making music. Last night, the ATL native published: "haha, I'm fingering **, I will never do another song after 2020,quot;.

This happens only a few days after she also posted a picture of shaving her head for the eleventh time. Earlier, Summer Walker insisted that he was taking a step back due to his anxiety. Last year, he also announced, in IG, that he was canceling several of his tour dates.

She captioned her video:

“I really appreciate all the support and love. As you know, I have been very open about my struggle with social anxiety. I want to stay healthy and make music for everyone, so I decided to reduce some of the tour dates. I hope everyone can understand. I am grateful for each of you and I hope you understand that wellness / mental health is important. All canceled dates will be refunded as soon as possible. "

During the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards, he also received a violent reaction from the brief acceptance speech, when he won the Best new artist prize. That was when fans realized how severe their social anxiety is. He published several publications on social networks defending himself.

During a live IG session, she stated:

"I can't even accept a prize in peace. You see how I talked. I was scared. Everyone else gave a long speech. I didn't do it because I have social anxiety.

She continued:

"I am living a great life, but this is how people commit suicide. When people tell you what is literally happening to them and then people keep intimidating them."

In 2018, Summer Walker released a mixtape, "Last Day of Summer," which had the lead single, "Girls Need Love To,quot; and Drake also joined her on the remix. Later it was signed with Interscope Records.

"Over It,quot; was also number one on Billboard's best R,amp;B albums. The debut album also has gold certification with 682,000 units sold. Homegirl makes very good music. Hopefully she has a change of heart.