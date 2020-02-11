Summary of League Two and summary: Swindon and Crewe win | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLcca25c6f5ea236ec52192051adb8702311% %MINIFYHTMLcca25c6f5ea236ec52192051adb8702312%





Swindon's boss Richie Wellens

%MINIFYHTMLcca25c6f5ea236ec52192051adb8702313% %MINIFYHTMLcca25c6f5ea236ec52192051adb8702314%

Jordan Lyden chose the perfect moment to score his first goal for Swindon, as his header in the second half was enough to beat Northampton 1-0 and keep his top side of Sky Bet League Two.

%MINIFYHTMLcca25c6f5ea236ec52192051adb8702315% %MINIFYHTMLcca25c6f5ea236ec52192051adb8702316%

The former Aston Villa midfielder headed to the center of Eoin Doyle's deep center after 77 minutes to break the stalemate in a tight game against his fellow promotional aspirants.

Chris Porter scored twice for Crewe since they stay seconds after a 2-1 victory at home to Crawley.

Alex broke the deadlock after 72 minutes when Callum Ainley was shot down in the penalty area by Jamie Sendles-White. Porter came forward to score.

Crawley matched from the spot six minutes ahead of time, Nathan Ferguson converted after Porter committed a foul on Jordan Tunnicliffe, but the striker made peace when he snatched the victory in death, heading home unmarked on the back post.

Third place Exeter took full advantage of David Wheater's first half dismissal while crushing Oldham 5-1 in St James Park.

Jayden Richardson gave the Greeks the advantage, but his joy was short-lived when Wheater headed for a six-yard tie.

Wheater was sent to deliberate handball shortly before the break and Matt Jay converted from the penalty spot.

Exeter added an impressive third when Archie Collins let it fly from 25 yards and Ryan Bowman did it four with a header from the back post, before Brennan Dickenson finished a good show with a fifth at the time of detention.

Ryan Hardie snatched away Plymouth a 3-2 victory in Salford while they retired in the room.

He maintained his composure in the area and placed himself in time after the Ammies substitute, James Wilson, twice canceled the attacks of Byron Moore and Antoni Sarcevic, who scored an impressive goal with the outside of his boot.

Hat-trick of Charles Vernam won Grimsby an impressive 3-2 victory in the chase of play-off Colchester, who had led twice through Luke Prosser and Theo Robinson, his 12th goal of the season.

Reuben Reid scored the only goal as Cheltenham claimed a 1-0 victory in Carlisle to keep his promotion momentum on the way, while Stuart McCall was celebrating a first victory since returning to Bradford while his side hit to beat Stevenage 3-1.

Two goals in five minutes of Shay McCartan's second half changed the game in favor of the Bantams after Charlie Carter had shot Stevenage In front.

Lee Novak added a third deep time in detention time to leave Boro eight points drifting at the bottom after Morecambe & # 39; s 2-0 win Macclesfield.

Toumani Diagouraga's short-range final put the Shrimps ahead and doubled his lead when Aaron Wildig's deflected effort beat Jonathan Mitchell.

Nine man Port vale held for a 3-2 victory in Green Forest. Tom Pope's key was added to Shaun Brisley's opener to put the Valiants firmly in control.

Rovers drew one through a penalty by Carl Winchester before the same player scored his second goal in the fifth minute of the time of detention after Mitchell Clark was ejected.

Pope saw red in the seventh minute of aggregate time, but there was not enough time for Forest Green to take an unlikely equalizer.

Own goal of Mal Benning obtained Leyton Orient a 2-1 victory against the fight Mansfield, Ipswich loanee Idris El Mizouni scored his first goal for Cambridge to help them win 2-0 in Scunthorpe, While Newport Y Waltz He played a goalless draw.