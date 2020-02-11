Sudan, Darfur rebels agree to prosecute those wanted by the ICC | News

%MINIFYHTMLb5b8ee6d15b044adf5c6643f76467abb11% %MINIFYHTMLb5b8ee6d15b044adf5c6643f76467abb12%

Transitional authorities in Sudan and rebel groups in Darfur have agreed that those wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes in the region must appear in court, officials said.

The announcement was made Tuesday in Juba, the capital of neighboring South Sudan, where the two sides are in peace talks.

%MINIFYHTMLb5b8ee6d15b044adf5c6643f76467abb13% %MINIFYHTMLb5b8ee6d15b044adf5c6643f76467abb14%

"We can only achieve justice if we heal the wounds … and we cannot escape facing them … without the appearance of those against whom the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants," said Mohamed Hassan al-Taishi, member of the sovereign council of Sudan, told reporters.

%MINIFYHTMLb5b8ee6d15b044adf5c6643f76467abb15% %MINIFYHTMLb5b8ee6d15b044adf5c6643f76467abb16%

Former President Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown after mass protests last year, is wanted by the ICC, but his name was not mentioned directly in the statement.

More to follow …