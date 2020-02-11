Study finds that Colorado has the least dependence on census-guided funding

%MINIFYHTML3898e7b1d721b98416196af62704d18d11% %MINIFYHTML3898e7b1d721b98416196af62704d18d12%

Colorado had the least dependence on federal spending distributed with the help of the census once a decade, according to a new update of a long-term study.

Federal spending accounted for 6.3% of the state's personal income.

West Virginia relies more than any state in the United States on federal money, on more than 16% of personal income, according to an update published this week in the study led by Andrew Reamer at George Washington University.

Federal spending includes money for Medicaid and Medicare, as well as other programs. According to the study, the most important factors that explain the differences between states in federal funds are poverty rates and the percentage of people living in rural areas.

According to census data, more than $ 1.5 billion in federal funds is distributed to state and local governments. According to the study, national funding guided by the census generated 9% of personal income in 2017.

In pure numbers, California received the largest amount of federal money from any state in 2017: almost $ 172 billion. New York ranked second with more than $ 121 billion, followed by Texas with $ 101 billion.

Other states that received more than $ 50 billion in federal money in 2017 were Florida with almost $ 87 billion, Pennsylvania with $ 63 billion, Ohio with $ 56 billion and Illinois with $ 55 billion.

The states that receive the most federal funds are also among those that spend more on outreach activities for the census once a decade. California is spending $ 187 million on outreach efforts, and the State of New York plans to spend $ 60 million. Separately, New York City is spending $ 40 million on an awareness campaign.

Texas, on the other hand, is not planning to spend state money for outreach efforts.

The 2020 census began last month in a remote part of rural Alaska. But the rest of the nation will not be able to begin answering the questionnaire until the middle of next month. For the first time, the US Census Bureau. UU. It encourages most participants to complete the online form, although they can still answer the questions by phone or by returning a paper form.

On Tuesday, several advocacy groups said they were starting a hotline to answer questions about the 2020 census and also document any misinformation or misinformation that is spreading in hard-to-tell communities.

The hotline operated by the Civil Rights Committee Under the Law, the American Arab Institute, American Asians Advancing Justice ‘AAJC and the NALEO Educational Fund will answer calls in English, Spanish, Arabic and eight Asian languages.

"We will be attentive to disinformation campaigns, misleading emails that people may receive or any other activity that may discourage participation in the process," said Kristen Clarke, executive director of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights.