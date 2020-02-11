Home Local News Study finds that Colorado has the least dependence on census-guided funding

Matilda Coleman
Colorado had the least dependence on federal spending distributed with the help of the census once a decade, according to a new update of a long-term study.

Federal spending accounted for 6.3% of the state's personal income.

West Virginia relies more than any state in the United States on federal money, on more than 16% of personal income, according to an update published this week in the study led by Andrew Reamer at George Washington University.

Federal spending includes money for Medicaid and Medicare, as well as other programs. According to the study, the most important factors that explain the differences between states in federal funds are poverty rates and the percentage of people living in rural areas.

According to census data, more than $ 1.5 billion in federal funds is distributed to state and local governments. According to the study, national funding guided by the census generated 9% of personal income in 2017.

In pure numbers, California received the largest amount of federal money from any state in 2017: almost $ 172 billion. New York ranked second with more than $ 121 billion, followed by Texas with $ 101 billion.

Other states that received more than $ 50 billion in federal money in 2017 were Florida with almost $ 87 billion, Pennsylvania with $ 63 billion, Ohio with $ 56 billion and Illinois with $ 55 billion.

The states that receive the most federal funds are also among those that spend more on outreach activities for the census once a decade. California is spending $ 187 million on outreach efforts, and the State of New York plans to spend $ 60 million. Separately, New York City is spending $ 40 million on an awareness campaign.

Texas, on the other hand, is not planning to spend state money for outreach efforts.

