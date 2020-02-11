Students thrown while the school bus overturns in a horrible accident – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The recently published video shows the terrifying moments inside a school bus when it crashed with 25 students on board, injuring eight of them.

The video, which was released on Monday, shows students catapulted from their seats, hitting the ceiling and then being caught against the correct windows while shouting for help.

The North Local Schools bus had crashed into a Ford Mustang at an intersection near Thornhill in Perry County, Ohio, on Dec. 19, Up News Info affiliate WBNS said.

This was a scary day. I am grateful that these children are well. – Molly Brewer (@MollyBrewerTV) February 11, 2020

Joseph Thornton, 42, of Lancaster, was driving a Ford Mustang when he allegedly passed a red light and hit the bus, according to an accident report.

The bus left the road and turned sideways.

Eight students and the bus driver, Danny Hupp, 74, were taken to Licking Memorial Hospital and treated for non-fatal injuries.

Thornton reportedly suffered a broken back. He was supposed to drive with a suspended license at the time of the accident.