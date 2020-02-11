Stolen vehicle followed by police accidents in North Hollywood, 3 suspects in custody – Up News Info Los Angeles

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Three people were arrested Tuesday night after the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle violently collided with another driver in North Hollywood.

The accident occurred in the 6200 block of Tujunga Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

Police were following the stolen vehicle when it crashed into another vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two of the three people inside were trapped and needed to be released. The condition of the occupants of the other vehicle was not immediately known.

The three suspects were arrested later.

A part of Tujunga Avenue was closed between Chase and Delano Street while detectives investigate.